Bilbee Wins at Lawrenceburg
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, IN
Saturday April 15, 2017
Heat Race #1:
1. 54 – Matt Westfall
2. 39 – Matt Goodnight
3. 70 – Jordan Kinser
4. 44 – Dickie Gaines
5. 3H – Brian Gray
6. 9G – Cody Gardner
7. 34 – Parker Frederickson
8. 22W – Mike Weber
Heat Race #2:
1. 17 – Nick Bilbee
2. 26 – Patrick Giddens
3. 4J – Justin Owen
4. 76 – J.J. Hughes
5. 14 – Aaron Fry
6. 82 – Mike Miller
7. 7M – Tony Mcvey
Heat Race #3:
1. 40 – Travis Hery
2. 89 – Shawn Westerfeld
3. 71B – Braxton Cummings
4. 44S – Michael Fischesser
5. 15 – Cody Clarkson
6. 96 – Riley Vanhise
7. 16 – Dallas Hewitt
Feature:
1. 17 – Nick Bilbee
2. 44S – Michael Fischesser
3. 70 – Jordan Kinser
4. 4J – Justin Owen
5. 44 – Dickie Gaines
6. 89 – Shawn Westerfeld
7. 54 – Matt Westfall
8. 40 – Travis Hery
9. 76 – J.J. Hughes
10. 26 – Patrick Giddens
11. 14 – Aaron Fry
12. 71B – Braxton Cummings
13. 82 – Mike Miller
14. 39 – Matt Goodnight
15. 9G – Cody Gardner
16. 3H – Brian Gray
17. 96 – Riley Vanhise
18. 15 – Cody Clarkson
19. 34 – Parker Frederickson
20. 22W – Mike Weber
21. 7M – Tony Mcvey
22. 16 – Dallas Hewitt