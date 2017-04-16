Kenny Edkin Scores First Career Sportsman Victory at Susquehanna

From Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (April 15, 2017) — Kenny Edkin turned a late race pass into his first career Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman feature win Saturday night at Susquehanna Speedway.

Edkin threw everything he had at leader Doug Dodson during the 25-lap Super Sportsman feature but a late race caution put the field in a double file restart and Edkin was able to make the race winning pass on the 24th lap for that first career win.

Veteran Rich Eichelberger led the first three laps before giving way to Dodson, who started alongside Eichelberger on the front row.

Dodson maintained the top spot during several yellows as Edkin, who started 11th had worked his way into contention and was running second with defending champion Russ Mitten brought out a yellow flag on lap 22 when his car suffered a blown motor.

This set up the thrilling finish that saw Edkin drive his Edkin’s Towing, Marysville MotorCars, Carlisle Auto Salvage, King Spin Pizza and Subs, Rich Valley Black Walnuts No. 75 to victory lane for the first time ever.

Dodson settled for the runner-up finish ahead of 19th starting Scott Dellinger (Artwerks, Thompson Lawn Car, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions HardCharger), 15th starting Mike Enders and Davey Walsh as Garrett Williamson came from 22nd to sixth ahead of Eichelberger, Jay Fannasy, Timmie Barrick and Chad Smith.

Gregg Foster, Mitten, Edkin and Tony Jackson won heats for the 33 Super Sportsman. Nate Young won the consolation. Jackson’s heat race win was a New Track Record.

Charles Potts passed Steve Billet on the 10th lap and drove away from the field to post the win in the 25-lap Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Model feature.

Potts, who became the fourth different winner in four events, dedicated his win to his sister Victoria, who passed away two weeks ago.

Billet rode home second trailed by point leader Brad Shank, Justin Ehrhart and Ben Whitaker with Cameron Benyou, Steve Billet, Sean Merkel, Eric Hohol and Cory Merkel completing the top ten.

Steve Billet and Whitaker won heats for the 14-car field.

Not to be outdone by his nephew, Mike Potts raced home with the win in the 20-lap Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stock feature.

Starting eighth, the defending street stock champ ran second until using a final lap pass on leader Scott Thunberg. Potts became the third different winner in three races this season.

Thunberg, Jim Palm, Matt Adams and 10th starting Dalton Frye completed the top five finishers followed by Kevin Sigler, Joey Hoffer, Chris Derr, Craig Morgan and Sam Leonard, Jr.

Chris Derr and Eddie Richards won heats for the 20 street stocks.

Alex Updegraff became the first repeat winner in Susquehanna action this season as the defending champion took the checkered flag in the 20-lap Superior Homes Extreme Stock feature.

Updegraff led the final seven laps to pick up his second win of the season over Patrick McClane, early leader Kyle Emig, Brandon Staccone and Ronnie Buck.

Updegraff and Emig were heat winners for the 12-car field.

Susquehanna Speedway returns to action Saturday night, April 22 on R.E. Fink & Son Night as the Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman, Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Models and Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stocks will see action. The EMMR cars will also on hand. Race time is 7PM.

There will also be a Test ‘N’ Tune on Wednesday night, April 19 from 6-9PM at the Speedway.

SUSQUEHANNA SPEEDWAY

RACE RESULTS 4/15/17

Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman (25 Laps)

1) 75 Kenny Edkin 2) 54 Doug Dodson 3) 30 Scott Dellinger 4) 3B Mike Enders 5) 20w Davey Walsh 6) 32w Garrett Williamson 7) 8 Rich Eichelberger 8) 222 Jay Fannasy 9) 7 Timmie Barrick 10) 99 Chad Smith 11) 58 Paul Miller 12) 27 Troy Hockenberry 13) 23 Justin Foster 14) 14 Nate Young 15) 2m Matt Ondek 16) 44 Russ Lebo 17) 91 Lanny Hake 18) 56 Jake Miller 19) 77 Russ Mitten 20) 7L Todd Leonard 21) 77W Tom Wyckoff 22) 17J Tony Jackson 23) 41 Scott Geesey 24) 32 Gregg Foster

Did Not Qualify: 70D Frankie Herr, 10 Troy Rhome, 12 Gary Johnston, 1A Chase Gutshall, 83 Bruce Buckwalter Jr., 3 Steve Storrie, 24 Justin Williams, 19 Devin Beidel, 13 Luke Deatrick

Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Models ( 25 Laps)

1) 5 Charles Potts 2) 22 Chase Billet 3) 57 Brad Shank 4) 69 Justin Ehrhart 5) 13x Ben Whitaker 6) 3B Cameron Benyou 7) 20 Steve Billet 8) 118 Sean Merkel 9) 22H Eric Hohol 10) 16 Cory Merkel 11) 21m Matt Murphy 12) 55 Sam Rial 13) 8 Taylor Farlling 14) 74 Randy Christine Jr.

Superior Homes Extreme Stocks (20 Laps)

1) 1 Alex Updegraff 2) 55 Patrick McClane 3) 10 Kyle Emig 4) 11 Brandon Staccone 5) 7 Ronnie Buck 6) 37 Mallory Duvall 7) 97 Donnie Broderick 8) 95 Dan Snyder 9) 22K Tyler Knaub 10) 76 Michael Smith 11) 21H Travis Horan

Did Not Start: 77 Jeff Waltz

Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stocks (20 Laps)

M1 Mike Potts 2) 12 Scott Thunberg 3) 7p Jim Palm 4) 9 Matt Adams 5) 91 Dalton Frye 6) 7s Kevin Sigler 7) 21 Joey Hoffer 8) 71K Chris Derr 9) 11 Craig Morgan 10) 22 Sam Leonard Jr.11) 63 Doug Barber 12) 54J Jimmy Combs 13) 55F Eric Flinchbaugh 14) 32 Brad Bingaman 15) FOUR Eddie Richards 16) 4J Jim Jacobs

Did Not Start: 71 David Dietz, 64 Brandon Wanner, 26 Shawn Liddick, 19 Chad Stine