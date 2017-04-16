Lines Wins Easter Trail Feature at Borderline Speedway
Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, AU
Saturday April 15, 2017
Feature:
1. W3 – Steve Lines
2. S19 – Bradley Keller
3. S72 – Chad Ely
4. Act21 – Shaun Dobson
5. V40 – Rusty Hickman
6. V52 – Darren Mollenoyux
7. V68 – Brett Milburn
8. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
9. V90 – Corey McCullagh
10. S45 – Jake Tranter
11. Act99 – Jay Waugh
12. V17 – Dennis Jones
13. T7 – Tim Hutchins
14. S15 – Aidan Hall
15. V72 – Jacob Smith
16. V2 – Domain Ramsay
17. V60 – Jordyn Charge
18. V3 – Ian Loudoun