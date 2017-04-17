Bayston Captures First Sprint Car Win



Frpm DPM

INDIANAPOLIS (Apr. 17, 2017) – The Lebanon, Indiana native, and former USAC National Midget

Rookie of the Year, Spencer Bayston would find himself in victory lane for the first time in a winged sprint car. Coming off a strong third place showing the previous night, Bayston would wheel the Kevin Swindell owned/Premier Truck Group/John Christner Trucking/ Swindell SpeedLab No.39 to victory lane at Attica Raceway Park during the Arctic Cat Allstar Circuit of Champions event on Saturday night.

“What a start to the season,” exclaimed Bayston. “Our speed really showed the effort that both Kevin and Jordan have put into this program through the offseason. The end of last year we sort of just threw it all together quickly just so we could run a handful of races. So far the beginning of this year we have showed a lot of speed and hopefully it is a good sign for how the remainder of the season will look.”

With a meager 15-winged sprint car starts under his belt, Bayston would charge from a 7th place starting position to 2nd by lap 11. Inheriting the lead on lap 15, after current leader Carson Macedo slowed to a stop on the front stretch, Bayston would hold off a stout field of Allstar regulars. A four second lead in traffic was quickly diminished as a late race caution flag would fly. With traffic no longer a concern, Bayston would make the final 7 circuits and bag a $5,000 pay day over Cole Duncan and Tim Shaffer.

“As soon as we rolled the car out of the trailer this weekend we were fast,” Bayston said. “For my first time being there, Kevin had the car set just right which allowed me to get comfortable much quicker. Night two it was much more slick than the night before but we adjusted accordingly. Knowing we were starting 7th, I think we would have been thrilled with a top 3, but when we took the green I knew we had a winning car. I was able to work the middle in turns 1 and 2 better than most of them and was able to work my way through to the front. We got out front and I was able to just cruise and pick up our first win together.”

Bayston will return to asphalt this weekend, April 22nd, piloting the Bond Suss Racing No. 55 Super Late Model at Orange County Speedway in North Carolina with CARS Tour.

Spencer Bayston would like to thank the following sponsors: Keith Kunz Motorsports, Toyota Racing, Bullet by Spike Chassis, Curb Records, Simpson Race Products, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems.

Swindell Speedlab would like to thank the following sponsors: John Christner Trucking, Mike Curb and Curb Records, MPI Steering Wheels, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Arai Helmets, Racing Optics, Maxim Chassis, DMI, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sweet Manufacturing, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kenny’s Components, High Performance Lubricants.

