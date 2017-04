Feature Winners: April 13 – 16, 2017

** Updated with the information available to us on 4/17/2017 at 7:30 a.m.

Thursday April 13, 2017

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints – Tyler Russell

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – World of Outlaws – David Gravel

Friday April 14, 2017

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – D.J. Foos

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Paul Weaver

Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – Easter Trail – Mark Blyton

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Chad Boespflug

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ryan Tusing

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Joey Biasi

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Lee Sanders

Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings – Jamie Duff

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Nick Evans

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals – Jason Johnson

Flowmaton Speedway – Flomaton, AL – United Sprint Car Series – Morgan Turpen

Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Queensland Grand Final – Lachlan McHugh

Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Queensland Title – Daniel Flood

Jackson Motor Speedway – Jackson, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Brian Bell

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Nathan Charron

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance – Jared Horstman

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars – Craig Carroll

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints – Rained Out

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Dale Gesell

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Steve Owings

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Ryan Bunton

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Adrian Shaffer

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lance Dewease

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Harold PohrenAll American Speedway – Roseville, CA – Northern California Modified Association – Rained OutAnderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – United States Speed Association – Kyle HamiltonArcherfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Luke OldfieldArcherfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Mark BlytonAttica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Spencer BaystonAttica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Nate DusselAztec Speedway – Aztec, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints – Don GrableBakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Damion GardnerBorderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – Easter Trail – Steven LinesCedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Rained OutCentral Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Charles Davis Jr.Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kyler BarrazaCottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints – Rained OutCreek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Kevin BrewerDevil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals – Brad SweetDodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ty WilliamsEagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Trevor GrossenbacherEast Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Dylan ColdingFlowmaton Speedway – Flowmaton, AL – United Sprint Car Series – Morgan TurpenHickory Motor Speedway – Hickory, NC – USAC – Speed2 Eastern Midget Championship – George KurtzI-35 Speedway – Wiston, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Korey WeyantJackson Motor Speedway – Jackson, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Brian BellKennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – George WhiteKnoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained OutKnoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained OutKnoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained OutLawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Nick BilbeeLawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series – Alex SewellLincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kody SwansonLincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Jeff HalliganLincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lucas WolfeMercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Darin GallagherMissouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO – ASCS – National Tour – Sam Hafertepe Jr.Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midget Cars – Davey RayNew Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars – Ryan GodownPath Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series – Zack NewlinPetaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Ryan TimmonsPlacerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Clint SimpsonPlacerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Kyle LarsonPort Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brock ZearfossRattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints – Bruce FerrierSelinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Davie FranekSusquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman – Kenny EdkinsTri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series – Chris WindomValley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets – Wesley Smith

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Midget Cars – Dayne KingshottAdelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jason BateCentral Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – South Island Sprintcar Title – Daniel AndersonCentral Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jack BrownLismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Easter Trail – Luke OldfieldLismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Adam ButlerPremier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series / Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Easter Trail / USC Victoria Grand Final – Darren Mollenoyux