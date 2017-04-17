Port Royal Hosts Two Big Nights of Racing April 22 & 23

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Pa. – Port Royal Speedway will host two huge back-to-back nights of super racing action this Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23 when it hosts the 410 sprints and the make-up 2016 RaceSaver Challenge for IMCA 305 sprints on Saturday and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Sunday.

Sponsored by Dotterer Equipment Company of Honey Grove and Mill Hall, Saturday’s make-up Keystone RaceSaver Challenge for 305 sprints will go 25 laps, paying $1,000 to win and $300 to take the green flag.

The race will be the second in the Port Royal Speedway 2017 Creasy Signs 305 sprint series.

The Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprint cars will also be in action on Saturday along with the Juniata Junction xtreme stocks.

Saturday will also be Race To Cure Cancer Night at the track when the Port Royal portion of the 50/50 ticket sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

In addition, three local drivers have volunteered to have their heads shaved in front of the grandstand if $500-each can be raised prior to the start of the races with the proceeds going to the ACS.

Zach Newlin, Pete Leister and Tyler Bear have all signed on for the fundraising effort.

Several teams from the Mifflin/Juniata County Relay For Life will also be in attendance as part of fundraising efforts for the upcoming relay held in June.

Adult general admission for the show is $15 for adults with students ages 12 – 18 admitted for $7 with general admission gates opening at 4 pm and racing slated for 6 pm.

And then on Sunday night at 6 pm, Moon Shine Camo presents the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Port Royal Speedway for the first time ever.

The much-anticipated appearance of the world’s best super late model stars and cars will be the first ever visit by the renowned circuit in the central Pennsylvania region.

The LOLMDS will compete in a 50-lap, $10,000 to win main event along with time trials, heats and last chance mains, making the event the biggest ever for super late models to be contested at the historic oval.

As is customary, the race will be a full point event for the Port Royal River Valley Builders Super Late Models.

Also in action will be the Mason Dixon Shootout Series for limited late models paying $1,000 to win.

Moon Shine Camo will offer each event winner a special prize pack and fans will have the chance to pick up their own Moon Shine Camo items as special sales of Moon Shine items will be taking place.

Adult general admission for the super late model show is $25 with students ages 12 – 18 admitted for $10.

General admission gates open at 3 pm.

Stay up to date with all Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.