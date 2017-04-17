Tickets on sale for World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series events at River Cities Speedway





By Tony Veneziano

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — April 17, 2017 — Tickets are now on sale for both legs of the Gerdau Northern Tour for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023. The 1st Leg of the Gerdau Northern Tour is set for Friday, June 16, with the series returning on Friday, August 18 for the 2nd Leg of the Gerdau Northern Tour. Single event tickets as well as two-race ticket packages can be purchased.

Donny Schatz swept both races at River Cities Speedway last season, which marked the second straight year the eight-time and defending series champion has won a pair of races at the high-banked bullring in his home state. Schatz has eight-career wins with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at River Cities Speedway, including in five of the last six races over the previous three seasons. He has won six races already this season and is the current point leader as he chases his ninth title.

Joey Saldana has a pair of wins at River Cities Speedway in his World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series career, with the first coming in the series inaugural event at the track in 2007. He also won at River Cities Speedway in 2010. Daryn Pittman, the 2013 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, won for the first time at River Cities Speedway in 2014.

Battling Schatz, Pittman and Saldana in 2017 is a talented group of full-time competitors, including David Gravel who has four wins this season and is second in points, Brad Sweet, who is third in the standings, with a pair of victories, as well as Jason Johnson, who also has two wins this season and is fourth in the standings.

Shane Stewart, who drives for a team co-owned by NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series point leader Kyle Larson, is sixth in points. Veteran drivers Jason Sides, Paul McMahan, Kraig Kinser and Greg Wilson are all back on the road again in 2017. Logan Schuchart, who already has a win this season, Jacob Allen and Clyde Knipp represent the next generation of World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series drivers. Sheldon Haudenschild from Ohio and Brent Marks from Pennsylvania are battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award.

For more information on tickets, visit http://slspromotions.ticketforce.com.

