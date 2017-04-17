Upper Midwest Sprint Series Kicks Off 2017 This Saturday at Cedar Lake

From NCRA

PARK CITY, Ks. (April 17, 2017) – The National Championship Racing Association Upper Midwest Sprint Series is set to kick off their 2017 race season this coming Saturday night, April 22) as the “Winged Warriors” make their first of three scheduled appearances at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Defending series champion Ryan Bowers of Ham Lake, Minnesota leads a strong contingent of drivers into the ninth season for the UMSS while Jerry Richert, Jr. who fell just three points shy of the championship last season, will look to claim the title this year.

Drivers also expected include Duluth, Minnesota’s Leigh Thomas and Jamey Ogston; Chris Graf of Glenco, Minnesota; Dean Brown of Springfield, Minnesota; Reed Alex of St. Cloud, Minnesota; Derrick Lusk from Jackson, Minnesota; Lee Grosz from Hardwood, North Dakota; and Bob McVitty from Somerset, Wisconsin.

Average car count for the four UMSS appearances at Cedar Lake Speedway in 2016 were 21, with Grosz (2), Richert, Jr. (1) and Carson McCarl all picking up victories.

Pit gates open at 3:00 PM; grandstand gates open at 5:00 PM and race time slated for 6:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $20 for adults; $10 for ages 6-16 and free admission to children ages 5 and under.

Pending which direction, you are coming from, there are a couple directions you can take to Cedar Lake Speedway:

From the Stillwater Lift Bridge:

Cross the bridge in Stillwater and continue straight ahead (this is Highway 64 in Wisconsin). Travel approximately 8 miles on Highway 64 going East and then take the Highway 35 North Exit. At the top of the exit ramp, turn left. Cross the bridge and travel approximately 1/5 of a mile and turn right on County Road C. Follow Cty Road C for approximately 5 miles and turn left on County Road CC. Travel approximately one mile and the track in on the right.

From the Northern Twin Cities Suburbs:

From Highway 95 (St. Croix Trail), turn at the Osceola exit and travel over the bridge into Wisconsin. Turn right at Highway 35. Follow Highway 35 until you come to County Road H; take a left. Follow County Road H until you come to County Road CC; take a right. Racetrack is on the left.

From the Southern Twin Cities Suburbs:

Take Highway 94 East to the first Hudson exit (Highway 35). Follow Highway 35 North until you come to Highway 64; take a right. Travel approximately 7.5 miles on Highway 64 going East and then take the Highway 35 North Exit. At the top of the exit ramp, turn left. Cross the bridge and travel approximately 1/5 of a mile and turn right on County Road C. Follow Cty Road C for approximately 5 miles and turn left on County Road CC. Travel approximately one mile and the track in on the right.

From the East:

Take Highway 94 West to Highway 63. Travel North on 63 and travel 14 miles to Highway 64. Turn left on 64 (West) and travel approximately 7 miles to Highway 65. Turn right on 65 (North) and travel approx 1.5 miles to 210th Ave. Turn left on 210th and travel approx 4 miles to County Road CC. Turn right on County Road CC (where the Outpost Bar is). Track is 1.5 miles on the right.

The NCRA Midwest Sprint Series is based in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota with the majority of the race programs within 150 miles of the Twin Cities, making travel expenses minimized. More information on the UMSS can be found on their official website www.umsssprints.com or call series president Ron Bernhagen (612) 363-5302.

The National Championship Racing Association was established back in 1971 and currently sanctions 360-ci sprint cars, modifieds, crate late models and mod-lites. To learn more about the NCRA, check out their brand-new website www.racencra.com; their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series or call (316) 755-1781.