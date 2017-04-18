SOD Paired with American Ethanol Late Models May 26th at I-96 Speedway

From Matt Prieur

ROCHESTER HLLS, Mi. (April 18th, 2017) — Motor City Racing Promotions (MCRP), in conjunction with the American Ethanol Late Model Tour (AELMT) is very proud to announce that the 2017 AELMT Season Opener will have a big addition to the racing program on Friday, May 26th at I-96 Speedway. The 4/10s (0.400) mile high-banked dirt oval located east of Grand Rapids and west of Lansing in Lake Odessa, Michigan will see the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend kicked off in a huge way. The fire breathing, winged warriors of the Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP (SOD) has been added to the show to give the strong fan base of the Great Lakes region of the country the best of both worlds in the running of the Inaugural NUVU Fuels Dual on Dirt.

The 2017 season opener for the AELMT will co-headline the night’s festivities with the running of the Dual on Dirt YellowHose 40. The “Beyond Limits” Winged Sprint Cars of SOD will join in and race on the same night as the AELMT, for the first time ever, in the Dirty 30 portion of the NUVU Fuels Dual on Dirt. SOD is about to embark on their 38th season of competition, the longest tenured touring series in the Great Lakes region of the United States. This historic race day, Friday, May 26, 2017 will mark the first time ever that a Dirt Late Model Tour and a Winged Sprint Car Series will be together for one show on the same day in the state of Michigan.

“I can’t think of a better way to mark the unofficial start of summer than with an event of this magnitude,” Offered MCRP President, Scott Menlen. “These two tours have some of the country’s most talented drivers in their respective divisions and having the opportunity to participate in coordinating an event where they’ll race on the same night, at the same track, is very exciting to say the least. What a great way to kick off the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend than with Late Models and Winged Sprint Cars together in one show.” He added.

“This was an opportunity to really start off our third season with the American Ethanol Late Models in a unique way. We wanted this iconic year to start out with a bang. ” Added AELMT Director, Nick Rice. “What better way to start the season by giving fans one of the best Late Model shows in the country and combine them with some of the best Sprint Cars in the region as well, all packed into one great event? After some brainstorming, the NUVU Fuels Dual on Dirt was born and we’re really excited about it. We’re about to make history.” He explained.

Complete event information will be made available, as the event draws closer, on DualonDirt.com, the official website of the Inaugural NUVU Fuels Dual on Dirt. Motor City Racing Promotions is the Event Management Group of the NUVU Fuels Dual on Dirt, an event made possible by the collaborated efforts of Scott Menlen & Matt Prieur (Motor City Racing Promotions), Nick Rice (American Ethanol Late Model Tour) and John Naida (Sprints On Dirt). The three principals (MCRP, AELMT & SOD) will be overseeing all aspects of this event.

The AELMT made two appearances at I-96 in 2016 as 2010 DIRTcar Racing UMP Late Model National Champion, Rusty Schlenk swept both shows in Lake Odessa, Michigan. The “Jackson Assassin”, originally from Jackson, Michigan and now calls McClure, Ohio home, scored his first win back on June 24th, 2016. Schlenk edged out eventual 2016 Champion, Dona Marcoullier for the victory. Brandon Thirlby, Ryan VanderVeen and Brian Ruhlman were the top five.

On August 5th, 2016, Schlenk jumped into fellow competitor, Derek Thebo’s ride and the results were the same as Schlenk completed the clean sweep of the season at I-96 over Marcoullier who finished second once again. Former two-time I-96 Track Champion, Eric Spangler was third ahead of Rich Bell and 2015 AELMT Champion, Rich Neiser who completed the top five. The AELMT has made three all-time appearances at I-96 with Ann Arbor, Michigan veteran, Herb Reich scoring the upset win in the tours’ inaugural appearance back on June 19th, 2015 over Thirlby, VanderVeen, Neiser and Jeep VanWormer.

“The Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP has enjoyed a great business relationship with Motor City Racing Promotions,” Added John Naida, President of SOD. “We are very excited to team up with the American Ethanol Late Model Tour under MCRP management to present race fans with a unique opportunity to see dual headliner series in the same show. AELMT and SOD share a common fan-focused philosophy making the Dual On Dirt an event that will make racing history in Michigan.” He added.

In SOD’s lone appearance at I-96 in 2016, “Mad Max” Stambaugh, now a rookie of the year title contender in the Tony Stewart owned, All-Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Tour, went to victory lane on August 20th, 2016 over eventual 2016 SOD Champion, Brian Smith. 2001 SOD Champion, Stevie Irwin finished third as Mark Aldrich came from the rear of the field to finish fourth over Robert Huisken, a former I-96 Track Champion back in 1999, completed the top five. Overall in SOD’s 37-year history, the series has a rich history at the Lake Odessa, Michigan speed plant that dates back to the early days of the series and that will continue in 2017 with the Erie, Michigan based series returning to I-96.

The 2017 season for SOD begins on Saturday, April 29th at Crystal Raceway. For more information about the Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP, please visit their website at: sprintsondirt.com You can also follow the series on Facebook and Twitter by going to: facebook.com/sprintsondirt and clicking on the “Like” button. For Twitter, head over to: @SprintsOnDirt and click on the “Follow” button.

To learn more about Motor City Racing Promotions, the event promoters of the Inaugural NUVU Fuels Dual on Dirt, email MCRP President, Scott Menlen at: smenlen@motorcityracing.co or call the MCRP office at: (248) 747-6277. You can also go to the MCRP website at: motorcityracing.co. The Facebook Fan Page for MCRP is at: facebook.com/motorcityracingpromotions and click on “Like” today. Don’t forget to “Follow” MCRP on Twitter at: twitter.com/MCRP_Racing

The AELMT will race in 14 events during the 2017 racing season. The AELMT Champion will have an impressive $10,000 check awaiting them at seasons end with anyone in the final points standings. For more information about the fast approaching 2017 racing season for the fasting growing dirt late model tour in the country, the American Ethanol Late Model Tour, please visit the website at: aelmt.com You can also follow the AELMT on Facebook by going to: facebook.com/AmericanEthanolLateModelTour and click on “Like”. The AELMT Twitter account will be the primary source for race day updates throughout the 2017 racing season. Be sure to click on “Follow” today at: twitter.com/AELMT

Coming soon, and in addition to the Live Twitter Race Day Updates, information on how to listen in on AELMT races throughout the upcoming season. Finally, and throughout the 2017 racing season, Live Timing & Scoring from every race in 2017 will be available for absolutely free from your mobile device by purchasing the Race Monitor Mobile App or online at: MotorCityRacing.co/LiveTiming.