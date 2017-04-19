FAST to Kick Off Fremont Speedway’s 67th Season

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (April 19, 2017) – Fremont Speedway will swing open the gates for the 67th season of racing Saturday, April 22 on Level Performance/Gressman Powersports Night. The opener will include the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics for the FortBallPizzaPalace 410 Sprints and the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro for the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints.

‘We’re excited to get the season under way. Not only will it be a fantastic opener, but we’re pumped about the FAST series and the talent that has signed up to compete for the championships this year,” said Rich Farmer, Fremont Speedway Promoter and President of the FAST Championship Series.

The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics kicked off at AtticaRacewayPark on April 14. Fremont, Ohio’s D.J. Foos got a late race pass of four time and defending FAST champion Byron Reed to score his first ever series victory.

Foos leads the point standings over Reed, who has won the last three FAST titles, Trey Jacobs, Chris Andrews, Adam Kekich, Brian Lay, Duane Zablocki, Tyler Gunn, Shawn Valenti, Stuart Brubaker, Lee Jacobs, rookie Dan McCarron and Jody Keegan.

“I’d put that roster of talent up against any of the regional series. It’s going to be fun watching the great crop of young drivers battling the veterans all season,” Farmer said.

This is the season opener for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro. Could there be a new champion in 2017, the 7th season for the series? Brubaker and Foos have moved to the 410 sprints, leaving Nate Dussel – a two time FAST champion – and defending series champion Paul Weaver to try and hold off the young guns.

Those planning to run the 305 FAST series in 2017 can get membership forms at www.fastondirt.com.FAST officials will be on hand Saturday at Fremont to collect membership forms and to pass out decal package. Saturday, April 22 is the deadline to register for teams planning to run the FAST 305 series.

Also competing at Fremont Saturday will be the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and the McCullough Industries 602 Late Models.

“I know there are new truck and late model teams planning to run with us throughout the year,” Farmer said.

Gates open Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults; $12 for senior citizens; $8 for teens (ages 11-16) with kids under 10 getting in free. Pit passes are $30.

The opener is Fan Favorite Night. Fans can go into the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame and vote on their favorite driver from any of the four divisions. The winning driver will get a pickup truck loaded with racing product.

For more information about Fremont Speedway go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway

For more on the FAST series go to www.fastondirt.com