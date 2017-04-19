Placerville Set to Open the Red Hawk Casino Championship Season on Saturday

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, CA (April 18, 2017) — On the heels of two successful events to help launch the 2017 campaign Placerville Speedway now readies to kick-off the Red Hawk Casino championship season this Saturday April 22, with picture perfect weather on tap.

The previous attempt to open the weekly racing season on April 8 fell victim to rain, but early weather reports show 80 degree temps forecasted for Saturday. Headlining the night of racing will be the Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars, along with the Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, BCRA Midget Lites and Vintage Hard Tops. This Saturday marks the first of what will now be 15 Red Hawk Casino Championship events at the quarter-mile clay oval in 2017.

“After the rain out on April 8 I know that we are definitely eager to get the Red Hawk Casino championship season underway this Saturday,” commented second-year promoter Scott Russell of Russell Motorsports Inc. “All the local teams are chomping at the bit to open the point season and we look forward to doing so this weekend. It’s going to be a great year at Placerville Speedway and we’re excited to see all the racers and fans on Saturday.”

Princeton’s Mason Moore captured a trio of wins en route to his first career title with the Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars last season. Four-time track champion Greg Decaires ran second in the championship chase last year and looks to get back atop the hill in 2017. The Elk Grove veteran is always one of the drivers to beat at the helm of the Dale Miller Plumbing No. 4sa mount.

Additional drivers looking to start off the season in victory lane will include Placerville’s Andy Gregg, Jimmy Trulli and CJ Humphreys, Shingle Springs’ Justin Johnson, Calistoga’s Mike Benson, Fair Oaks’ Jake Morgan, Sacramento’s DJ Freitas, Sutter’s Tyler Seavey and more.

Last year’s Ltd. Late Model title was brought home by Eddie Gardner over Mike and Tyler Lightfoot, Ryan Peter and Ray Trimble. The Pure Stock championship went to Nick Baldwin by a narrow margin over Dan Jinkerson. At season’s end Baldwin earned the gold by just four-points. Scott Grunert, Travis Emery and Orville Owens rounded out the top-five in the standings. The Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks are a great compliment to the Winged Sprints during the Red Hawk Casino championship season.

The BCRA Midget Lites will be a common site at the Placerville Speedway and always provide exciting competition. The midget lites are scheduled to be on hand seven times this season. The Vintage Hard Tops round out the card for opening night on Saturday.

Special events that dot the schedule this year include Big Trophy Night on May 20, Thompson’s Auto Group Fan Appreciation Day on June 10, the annual 4th of July Freedom Fireworks spectacular on Tuesday July 4, Mountain Democrat Kids Bike Night on July 8, the 14th annual Tribute to Al Hinds on August 5, the 12th annual $5,000-to-win Mark Forni Classic on August 19 and the season-ending Tilford Tribute on September 30.

After being plagued by Mother Nature this past season the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout returns with an added twist, as it morphs into a three-night show. The much anticipated weekend begins on Thursday September 21 with injected Wingless 360 Sprint Cars and the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour taking to the track. Following that the Winged 360 Sprint Cars will take center stage alongside the BCRA Midget Lites on Friday & Saturday September 22 & 23.

The King of the West- NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series will also be on hand for one night of high-speed action during a special Mother’s Day weekend event on Saturday May 13. The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards featured a very successful event last week and will return to Placerville for a special Friday show on August 25.

Adult tickets this Saturday for the Red Hawk Casino championship opener will cost $15, while seniors 62 plus and juniors 12-15 will be $13, children 6-11 are $6 and those under 6 will be free. The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm.

A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5pm, qualifying scheduled to begin around 5:30pm and heat races expected to fire-off at 6pm.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com/

