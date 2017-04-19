World of Outlaws Welcomes Extended Stay America as Official Hotel

From Cristina Cordova

CONCORD, N.C. (April 19, 2017) – The World of Outlaws welcomes Extended Stay America® hotels (ESA) – the largest owner operated hotel chain in the U.S. – as the official hotel of the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series.

Operating 629 properties nationwide, Extended Stay America offers fully-equipped kitchens, free wi-fi, on-site laundry facilities, grab-and-go breakfast and other practical touches to make travelers feel at home while they are on the road. And from February through November 2017, for the length of each racing season, the Outlaws’ home IS the road. Welcoming both the World of Outlaws team and their followers, the partnership extends an exclusive 20 percent discount on rooms at any Extended Stay America hotel to all World of Outlaws fans through esa.com/worldofoutlaws.

The World of Outlaws will run 148 races at 82 different race tracks in 23 states and two different countries during the 2017 season. This keeps them on the road for more than 250 days of the year.

“Few people are on the road as much as we are,” said World of Outlaws President Tom Deery. “Our guys are on the road for nine months of the year – performing most of their maintenance between races in hotel parking lots. There’s nothing quite like being able to do your laundry and eat a home cooked meal. These are luxuries when you’re on the road as much as we are.”

Through its relationship with the World of Outlaws, Extended Stay America is reaching out to the motorsports world with a warm invitation and the comfort of home. “With this partnership, we strive to provide a home between homes for the race teams and their fans, allowing them to put their time, energy and funds towards racing,” said Extended Stay America Senior Manager of Marketing Communications Tracy Morris. “At Extended Stay America, they’ll find a friendly and accommodating staff, practical amenities and everything they need to make their time on the road easier.”

To book your next stay for an upcoming race, call 800-804-3724 or visit esa.com/worldofoutlaws for more information.