Christopher Bell steals the show at Limaland

By Gerry Keysor

April 21, 2017

Lima, OH

Limaland Motorsports Park opened the gates to a great field of cars on a cool spring evening that left the 1/4 mile clay oval fast and challenging for the “Spring Fling”, presented by S&S Volvo. Norman Oklahoma’s Christopher Bell took advantage of his week off from the NASCAR Camping World Truck series by picking up the win against the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders in the Ed Neumeister owned No 11N. No 95J “Jedi” Jerry Bowersock would win the K&N Filters UMP Modified feature, and No 11D Bob Daugherty would pick up the Bud Thunderstock feature win.

Kicking off the night were the Bud Thunderstocks in the winner take all, 5 lap, McDonalds Dash for Cash, sponsored by Lewis Family McDonalds. No 27 Frank Paladino, No 7C Jordan Conover, No 82 Chris Douglas, and No 22T Tony Anderson would start the dash with Anderson grabbing the $100 win and dash plaque.

In feature action, the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders would set a torrid pace, with No 17 Jared Horstman grabbing the early lead and seemingly on his way to back to back wins, but No 22H Randy Hannagan had other plans, as he would make his move in lapped traffic on lap 11. Behind the leaders, Christopher Bell put on a show, charging from his 14th starting spot up to 3rd by lap 11. Bell, the 2017 Chili Bowl Nationals champion, would make his big move on lap 18, taking the lead and running away with the win. A late caution involving No 11 Tim Allison, No 37 Noah Dunlap, and No 83 Rob Chaney would set up a one lap dash to the finish, but Bell was up to the task, winning over Hannagan, Horstman, No 2 Kyle Sauder, and No 18 Todd Heuerman.

Next up were the K&N Filters UMP Modified in their 20 lap A Main. No 16 Jeff Koz was scheduled to start from teh pole, but was forced to scratch from the event. This handed Bowersock the pole position on the start and he used it to perfection. Bowersock would lead from wire to wire surviving a multitude of cautions to pick up the win. No 17T Mikey Tarlton would challenge Bowersock on a couple occasions, but would finish 2nd , followed by No 4 Mike Learman, No 22T Tony Anderson, and No 9C Troy Catterene.

The Bud Thunderstocks would wrap up the nights action with their 25 lap A Main. No 7 Dan Wooten, and No 463 Daniel Sanchez would lead the field to green with Wooten grabbing the early advantage. No 11D Bob Daugherty would muscle his way to the front on lap 3, and never look back. No 26 Justin Long ran strong in second thru lap 12, when No 7C Jordan Conover would find his way to 2nd after starting 16th in the Martins Meat Market, Lucky’s Taproom entry. DAugherty would win over Conover, followed by Tony Anderson, Long, and No 82 Chris Douglas.

Limaland Motorsports Park will be back in action next Friday night April 28th for the 82 Anniversary Night presented by Menke Brothers Construction. In action will be the always exciting Non Wing Sprint Cars, K&N Filter UMP Modifieds, and Budweiser Thunderstocks. Details on this, and all events at Limaland Motorsports Park can be found at www.limaland.com

Limaland Motorsports Park – 4/21/2017

Spring Fling presented by S&S Volvo

K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 11-Tim Allison; 2. 35-Ronnie Blair; 3. 33M-Max Stambaugh; 4. 6S-Jr Stewart; 5. 83-Rob Chaney; 6. B20-Butch Schroeder; 7. 7Z-Zachary Hampton

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 28-Phil Gressman; 2. 17-Jared Horstman; 3. 2S-Kyle Sauder; 4. 49D-Shawn Dancer; 5. 11N-Christopher Bell; 6. 23-Devon Dobie; 7. 10J-Jarrod Delong

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 18H-Todd Heuerman; 2. 22H-Randy Hannagan; 3. 16B-Dustin Daggett; 4. 57-Mike Dunlap; 5. 37-Noah Dunlap; 6. 5W-Jeff Williams

A-Main – (25 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 11N-Christopher Bell[14]; 2. 22H-Randy Hannagan[1]; 3. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 4. 2S-Kyle Sauder[8]; 5. 18H-Todd Heuerman[4]; 6. 33M-Max Stambaugh[7]; 7. 16B-Dustin Daggett[9]; 8. 49D-Shawn Dancer[11]; 9. 6S-Jr Stewart[10]; 10. 23-Devon Dobie[17]; 11. 28-Phil Gressman[5]; 12. 57-Mike Dunlap[12]; 13. B20-Butch Schroeder[16]; 14. 10J-Jarrod Delong[20]; 15. 35-Ronnie Blair[3]; 16. 11-Tim Allison[6]; 17. 83-Rob Chaney[13]; 18. 37-Noah Dunlap[15]; 19. 5W-Jeff Williams[18]

K&N Filter UMP Modifieds

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 5 Transfer)

1. 33-Jordan Conover; 2. 17T-Michael Tarlton; 3. 18S-Ryan Sutter; 4. 71-Will Norris; 5. 9C-Troy Cattarene; 6. T5X-Bub Roberts; 7. 1-Blake Spalding; 8. 27-Frank Paladino

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 5 Transfer)

1. 16-Jeff Koz; 2. 4-Mike Learman; 3. 22T-Tony Anderson; 4. 20K-Bill Keeler; 5. 31G-Rick Gokee Jr.; 6. 36-Kelly Bowlby; 7. 19B-Brandon Ordway; 8. 4G-Bill Griffith

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 5 Transfer)

1. 95J-Jerry Bowersock; 2. 11-Jared Spalding; 3. P0-Brody Pompe; 4. 69-Tommy Beezley; 5. 21JR-Tom Conrad Jr.; 6. 19-Ryan Ordway; 7. 6-Bj Gregory; 8. 65-Todd Sherman

B-Main – (8 Laps – Top 6 Transfer)

1. 1-Blake Spalding; 2. T5X-Bub Roberts; 3. 19B-Brandon Ordway; 4. 36-Kelly Bowlby; 5. 27-Frank Paladino; 6. 19-Ryan Ordway; 7. 6-Bj Gregory; 8. 4G-Bill Griffith; 9. 65-Todd Sherman

A-Main – (20 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[3]; 2. 17T-Michael Tarlton[4]; 3. 4-Mike Learman[5]; 4. 22T-Tony Anderson[8]; 5. 9C-Troy Cattarene[13]; 6. 71-Will Norris[10]; 7. 18S-Ryan Sutter[7]; 8. P0-Brody Pompe[9]; 9. T5X-Bub Roberts[17]; 10. 27-Frank Paladino[20]; 11. 1-Blake Spalding[16]; 12. 36-Kelly Bowlby[19]; 13. 19-Ryan Ordway[21]; 14. 11-Jared Spalding[6]; 15. 20K-Bill Keeler[11]; 16. 19B-Brandon Ordway[18]; 17. 69-Tommy Beezley[12]; 18. 31G-Rick Gokee Jr.[14]; 19. 21JR-Tom Conrad Jr.[15]; 20. 33-Jordan Conover[2]

Bud Thunderstocks

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 11D-Bob Daugherty; 2. 22T-Tony Anderson; 3. 27-Frank Paladino; 4. O1-Dalton Bayer; 5. 89-Keith Shockency; 6. 99-Andy King; 7. T18-Thomas Foust Jr

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 82-Chris Douglas; 2. 463-Daniel Sanchez; 3. OO-Brenden Rassel; 4. 27S-Cody Sanders; 5. 88-Bryan Martin; 6. J42P-John Williams

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 26-Justin Long; 2. 7W-Dan Wooten; 3. 1-Justin Hamilton; 4. 151-Pat Dent; 5. 14-Greg Marlow; 6. 7C-Jordan Conover

A-Main – (15 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 11D-Bob Daugherty[6]; 2. 7C-Jordan Conover[18]; 3. 22T-Tony Anderson[3]; 4. 26-Justin Long[4]; 5. 82-Chris Douglas[5]; 6. 27-Frank Paladino[7]; 7. OO-Brenden Rassel[8]; 8. 7W-Dan Wooten[1]; 9. 463-Daniel Sanchez[2]; 10. 1-Justin Hamilton[9]; 11. 99-Andy King[16]; 12. 89-Keith Shockency[13]; 13. O1-Dalton Bayer[10]; 14. 151-Pat Dent[12]; 15. 14-Greg Marlow[15]