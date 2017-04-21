USCS Sprint event at Lexington 104 Speedway for 4/22 is cancelled

By Pete Walton

The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters racing event at Lexington 104 Speedway near

Lexington, Tennessee w

ith divisions including the K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modifieds, the www. RockAuto.com USCS 600 Mini Sprints and M.S.C.A. 305 sprint cars scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd has been

CANCELLED due to t