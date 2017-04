USCS Sprint event at Lexington 104 Speedway for 4/22 is cancelled

The next USCS event for the United Sprint Car Series and USCS Mini Sprints event is next weekend on FRIDAY 4/28 @ I-75 Raceway in Niota (Sweetwater), Tennessee and on SATURDAY 4/29 @ Smoky Mtn. Speedway in Maryville, TN….For more info, rules and schedule updates please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the USCS office at 770-460-7223 or 770-865-6097.