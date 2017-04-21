USCS Sprint event at Lexington 104 Speedway for 4/22 is cancelled
Posted on April 21, 2017
By Pete Walton
The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters racing event at Lexington 104 Speedway near Lexington, Tennessee with divisions including the K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modifieds, the www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Mini Sprints and M.S.C.A. 305 sprint cars scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd has been CANCELLED due to thunderstorms at Lexington 104 Speedway and considering the high probability of more storms today and on Saturday.
The next USCS event for the United Sprint Car Series and USCS Mini Sprints event is next weekend on FRIDAY 4/28 @ I-75 Raceway in Niota (Sweetwater), Tennessee and on SATURDAY 4/29 @ Smoky Mtn. Speedway in Maryville, TN….For more info, rules and schedule updates please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the USCS office at 770-460-7223 or 770-865-6097.