USAC Sprint Car Event at Montpelier Postponed

From Richie Murray

MONTPELIER, Ind. (April 21, 2017) — Saturated grounds have forced postponement of Saturday night, April 22nd’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Indiana’s Montpelier Motor Speedway.

USAC officials and Montpelier Motor Speedway are discussing a reschedule date.

The series returns to action on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 for #LetsRaceTwo in a twin-bill with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.