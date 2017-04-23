Balog Wins IRA Feature at Beaver Dam
Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association
Beaver Dam Raceway
Beaver Dam, WI
Saturday April 22, 2017
Feature:
1. 17B Bill Balog
2. 2W Scotty Neitzel
3. 2 Parker Price Miller
4. 67 Ryan Robinson
5. 51B Joe Miller
6. 02 Mike Reinke
7. 10V Matt Vandervere
8. 64 Scotty Thiel
9. 14AJ Craig Dollansky
10. 79 Blake Nimee
11. 85M Steve Meyer
12. 21H Tim Haddy
13. 7 Scott Uttech
14. 25 Jake Blackhurst
15. 5J Jeremy Schultz
16. 99 Kyle Marten
17. 23D Trey Datweiler
18. 23 Russel Borland
19. 4K Kris Spitz
20. 73 Ryan Bowers
21. 01 Chris Dodd
22. 59 Ben Schmidt
23. 50 Rusty Eagan
24. 12W Josh Walter
25. 41 Dennis Spitz
Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints winner: Ryan Zelski