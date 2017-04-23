Justin Owen Wins BOSS Feature at Atomic Speedway Posted on April 23, 2017 CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (April 22, 2017) — Justin Owen won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Saturday night at Atomic Speedway. Michael Fischesser and Dustin Smith rounded out the podium. Related Stories: Westerfield Wins BOSS Feature at Atomic Westerfield the BOSS at Portsmouth Dustin Smith wins BOSS feature at PPMS Owen wins first career BOSS feature at Lernerville Meseraull wins BOSS feature at Lawrenceburg Atomic SpeedwayBOSSBuckeye Outlaw Sprint SeriesJustin Owen