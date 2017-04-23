LINCOLN PROMOTERS CANCEL APRIL 22ND RACING PROGRAM DUE TO RAIN

From Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA 4/22/2017 – Rain showers throughout the day, and continuing into the late afternoon, has forced Lincoln Speedway promoters to cancel tonight’s April 22nd racing program of 410 Sprints, 358 Sprints, and Legends.

Next Saturday, April 29th, Lincoln Speedway will be holding the 14TH ANNUAL WELDON STERNER MEMORIAL for 410 Sprints, plus 358 Sprints and Super Sportsman. Time trials begin for the 410 Sprints at 7 PM. Gates open at 5 PM.

