Sheldon Haudenschild Dominates All Star Feature at Wayne County

From Tyler Altmeyer

ORRVILLE, Ohio (April 22, 2017) – With his World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series weekend commitments in Arkansas and Missouri washed away by Mother Nature, Wooster, Ohio’s Sheldon Haudenschild decided to make the long trek home. The decision proved to be worth $5,000.

Sheldon Haudenschild dominated Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions competition on Saturday evening at Wayne County Speedway, charging forward from sixth on the main event grid to win the non-stop, 30-lap A-main by a margin equaling six seconds. The current World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year point leader took command for the first time on lap 12, driving under his father, Jac Haudenschild, between the first and second corner. It was the 16th Arctic Cat All Star victory of Haudenschild’s career and his fifth at Wayne County Speedway.

“This car was a dream all night long,” Sheldon Haudenschild explained in victory lane. “My guys did one heck of a job which made my job a lot easier, too. The track tonight was great as always. It’s pretty cool to come back here and have an opportunity to race close to home.”

The “Wild Child” Jac Haudenschild, aboard the Jamie Miller-owned No. 6M, led the Arctic Cat All Star field to green on Saturday night at Wayne County Speedway, quickly overtaken by Caleb Armstrong as the front-runners approached the flagstand for the first time. The New Castle, Indiana, native maintained on top until lap three when Jac Haudenschild reclaimed the point position. Haudenschild and Armstrong, soon flanked by Chad Kemenah, raced at the front of the field in that order until lap nine when Sheldon Haudenschild made his first appearance inside the top-three.

Haudenschild, aboard the Haudenschild Racing/Southern Pacific Farms/Finzer Farms/No. 93, drove by Chad Kemenah to claim third on lap nine, eventually taking the second position from Caleb Armstrong on lap ten. By that time, traffic had already started to intensify, allowing young Haudenschild to catch his father by utilizing slower cars, as well as the very topside of the speedway. The father/son duo battled through lap 11, only to swap positions on lap 12, with the winning move occurring near the exit of turn two. Sheldon Haudenschild was unchallenged the remaining distance, instantly increasing his advantage to a near-full straightaway by lap 15. When the final checkers flew, Haudenschild had a six second advantage, chased to the finish by Chad Kemenah, Jac Haudenschild, Caleb Armstrong, and Travis Philo.

“The cushion in one and two was really good, but my car was so good that I didn’t have to go up there and touch it much,” Haudenschild explained. “I got around my dad early, but you can never be too sure about him. He never gives up, so you almost have to expect that he’ll be coming back at some point. I wish him and I could have finished 1-2, but it is what it is. We are happy to get the win.”

With his runner-up finish, Chad Kemenah remains in control of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions title chase. The five-time and defending Arctic Cat All Star champion now has seven top-ten feature finishes in eight Arctic Cat All Star starts.

“We have a really good race team right now. The car was really good all night long. Hats off to Sheldon [Haudenschild] and his guys. They were really good,” Kemenah explained. “Consistency is really important. We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing and the wins and championships will show up.”

With their three-race swing through The Buckeye State complete, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will switch gears and turn east, this time crossing The Keystone State for a trio of programs in Central Pennsylvania. Dubbed the Pennsylvania Posse, Central Pennsylvania’s finest will challenge the near-20 Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions teams on three consecutive occasions stretching from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30.

The Arctic Cat All Stars will visit Williams Grove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway and Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway, respectively, during the upcoming weekend, each awarding a $5,000 top prize, as well as full points toward the 2017 Arctic Cat All Star championship. “America’s Series” nearly swept competition in Central Pennsylvania during its spring swing of 2016, earning victories at Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway and Port Royal Speedway on April 17 and April 23.

Those seeking additional news and notes regarding the Central Pennsylvania triple-header should visit Williams Grove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway and Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway live on the Web. More news will be published in the coming days via www.allstarsprint.com.

Qualifying: 1.17-Caleb Helms, 14.175; 2.93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 14.225; 3.10H-Chad Kemenah, 14.294; 4.20N-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.312; 5.59-Ryan Smith, 14.320; 6.49x-Tim Shaffer, 14.352; 7.6M-Jac Haudenschild, 14.382; 8.57X-Andrew Palker, 14.411; 9.22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.413; 10.1080-Jordan Mackison, 14.415; 11.81-Lee Jacobs, 14.424; 12.22C-Cole Duncan, 14.426; 13.35-Tyler Esh, 14.453; 14.8-Dean Jacobs, 14.481; 15.38K-Brad Haudenschild, 14.579; 16.33M-Max Stambaugh, 14.579; 17.22B-Ryan Broughton, 14.580; 18.8M-TJ Michael, 14.585; 19.11N-Christopher Bell, 14.603; 20.7C-Caleb Armstrong, 14.605; 21.5T-Travis Philo, 14.727; 22.5-Jordan Harble, 14.729; 23.95-Hunter Mackison, 14.740; 24.4-Danny Smith, 14.744; 25.7K-Cale Conley, 14.896; 26.9M-Jordan Ryan, 14.900; 27.16-Danny Mumaw, 14.942; 28.51-John Garvin, 14.949; 29.23-Nick Patterson, 14.968; 30.45-Trevor Baker, 15.040; 31.13-Brandon Matus, 15.148; 32.9-Ryan Linder, 15.332; 33.D12-Jason Dolick, 15.467; 34.33D-Tyler Dunn, 15.490; 35.9C-Roger Campbell, 15.530; 36.OO-Dane Lorenc, 15.720; 37.4B-Steve Butler, 15.955; 38.33-Brent Matus, 16.022; 39.11-Shawn Hubler, 16.142; 40.49H-Bradley Howard, 16.253; 41.19-Mitch Harble, 16.441; 42.7DK-Dylan Kingan, 16.698; 43.7-Troy Kingan, 16.759; 44.97J-Andy Fike, 17.263;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps): 1. 10H-Chad Kemenah[3] ; 2. 59-Ryan Smith[2] ; 3. 57X-Andrew Palker[1] ; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5] ; 5. 17-Caleb Helms[4] ; 6. 33M-Max Stambaugh[7] ; 7. 5-Jordan Harble[8] ; 8. 9C-Roger Campbell[10] ; 9. 35-Tyler Esh[6] ; 10. 13-Brandon Matus[9] ; 11. 19-Mitch Harble[11]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps): 1. 38K-Brad Haudenschild[1] ; 2. 6M-Jac Haudenschild[3] ; 3. 11N-Christopher Bell[5] ; 4. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg[4] ; 5. 7K-Cale Conley[7] ; 6. 51-John Garvin[8] ; 7. 33-Brent Matus[10] ; 8. 97J-Andy Fike[11] ; 9. 1080-Jordan Mackison[2] ; 10. 95-Hunter Mackison[6] ; 11. 9-Ryan Linder[9]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps): 1. 22B-Ryan Broughton[1] ; 2. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild[4] ; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan[3] ; 4. 8-Dean Jacobs[2] ; 5. 16-Danny Mumaw[6] ; 6. 23-Nick Patterson[7] ; 7. 45-Trevor Baker[8] ; 8. 8M-TJ Michael[5] ; 9. 4B-Steve Butler[9] ; 10. 7-Troy Kingan[11] ; 11. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[10]

Heat Race #4, Group D (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Caleb Armstrong[2] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[1] ; 3. 49x-Tim Shaffer[4] ; 4. 4-Danny Smith[5] ; 5. 9M-Jordan Ryan[6] ; 6. 81-Lee Jacobs[3] ; 7. D12-Jason Dolick[7] ; 8. 33D-Tyler Dunn[8] ; 9. 11-Shawn Hubler[10] ; 10. 49H-Bradley Howard[11] ; 11. OO-Dane Lorenc[9]

Dash #1 (4 Laps): 1. 6M-Jac Haudenschild[1] ; 2. 7C-Caleb Armstrong[2] ; 3. 22B-Ryan Broughton[4] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 5. 59-Ryan Smith[5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps): 1. 17-Caleb Helms[2] ; 2. 10H-Chad Kemenah[1] ; 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild[4] ; 4. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg[3] ; 5. 38K-Brad Haudenschild[5]

C-Main (10 Laps): 1. 11-Shawn Hubler[7] ; 2. 9C-Roger Campbell[1] ; 3. 4B-Steve Butler[3] ; 4. 33-Brent Matus[2] ; 5. OO-Dane Lorenc[4] ; 6. 49H-Bradley Howard[8] ; 7. 7-Troy Kingan[6] ; 8. 97J-Andy Fike[9] ; 9. 19-Mitch Harble[10] ; 10. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[5]

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 81-Lee Jacobs[2] ; 2. 33M-Max Stambaugh[4] ; 3. 35-Tyler Esh[3] ; 4. 8M-TJ Michael[5] ; 5. 45-Trevor Baker[10] ; 6. 95-Hunter Mackison[7] ; 7. 13-Brandon Matus[11] ; 8. 51-John Garvin[8] ; 9. D12-Jason Dolick[13] ; 10. 9-Ryan Linder[12] ; 11. 11-Shawn Hubler[15] ; 12. 9C-Roger Campbell[16] ; 13. 23-Nick Patterson[9] ; 14. 5-Jordan Harble[6] ; 15. 1080-Jordan Mackison[1] ; 16. 33D-Tyler Dunn[14]

A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild[6] ; 2. 10H-Chad Kemenah[4] ; 3. 6M-Jac Haudenschild[1] ; 4. 7C-Caleb Armstrong[3] ; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[7] ; 6. 11N-Christopher Bell[14] ; 7. 17-Caleb Helms[2] ; 8. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg[8] ; 9. 22-Brandon Spithaler[15] ; 10. 38K-Brad Haudenschild[10] ; 11. 59-Ryan Smith[9] ; 12. 49x-Tim Shaffer[11] ; 13. 22B-Ryan Broughton[5] ; 14. 16-Danny Mumaw[20] ; 15. 57X-Andrew Palker[12] ; 16. 8-Dean Jacobs[16] ; 17. 9M-Jordan Ryan[19] ; 18. 4-Danny Smith[17] ; 19. 81-Lee Jacobs[21] ; 20. 7K-Cale Conley[18] ; 21. 8M-TJ Michael[24] ; 22. 33M-Max Stambaugh[22] ; 23. 35-Tyler Esh[23] ; 24. 95-Hunter Mackison[26] ; 25. 49H-Bradley Howard[25] ; 26. 22C-Cole Duncan[13] Lap Leaders: Caleb Armstrong [1-2]; Jac Haudenschild [3-11]; Sheldon Haudenschild [12-30]

Contingency Awards/Results: Wayne County Speedway – Saturday, April 22, 2017:

EMi Driver’s Meeting: 44 Entries

State Water Heaters Warm-Ups: Tim Shaffer – 14.400 seconds

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Caleb Helms – 14.125 seconds

Ford Performance Heat #1: Chad Kemenah

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2: Brad Haudenschild

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3: Ryan Boughton

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4: Caleb Armstrong

JE Pistons Dash #1: Jac Haudenschild

JE Pistons Dash #2: Caleb Helms

Classic Ink USA B-Main: Lee Jacobs

Daido Engine Bearings Main Event Winner: Chad Kemenah (2nd)

MSD Performance Hard Charger Award: Christopher Bell (+8)

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 5th Place Finisher: Travis Philo

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 10th Place Finisher: Ryan Smith (11th)

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 15th Place Finisher: Dean Jacobs (16th)

(Lincoln Electric, Daido Engine Bearings, MSD Performance, Outback Steakhouse: Need decal to qualify for contingency award)

2017 Arctic Cat All Star Point Standings (4/22/2017):

1. Chad Kemenah: 1114

2. Caleb Armstrong: 1030

3. Caleb Helms: 972

4. Ryan Smith: 910

5. Tim Shaffer: 842

6. Max Stambaugh: 834

6. T.J. Michael: 834

8. Brandon Matus: 776

9. Cole Duncan: 762