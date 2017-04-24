BAPS 410 SPRINT SERIES RETURNS MAY 7TH WITH KEVIN GOBRECHT CLASSIC

By Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, PA 4/23/17

The memory of the late Kevin Gobrecht will be alive and well at Susquehanna Speedway on Sunday night May 7 as the Select Collision Kevin Gobrecht Classic presented by Hessiron.com will be up next on the BAPS Auto Paints and Supplies 410 Sprint Series.

The high flying BAPS 410 Sprints will be featured on the big night honoring the life of the up coming driver, whose life was taken way too soon in a sprint car crash in Nebraska.

The event will also signify the 48th birthday of the late New Oxford star as the Gobrecht Classic will pay $4,800 to win the 30-lap event with $480 just to start the main event.

Time trials will set the stage for the race with $480 going to the driver who sets quick time from Emory Transmissions and another $480 going to the Hard Charger from Brown & Miller Racing Solutions.

The “Servicemaster Clean Sweep” will pay a bonus of $480 if a driver sets fast time, wins the heat race and the Kevin Gobrecht Classic.

Lance Dewease won the inaugural Gobrecht Classic in 2016 and will be back to defend that title once again in two weeks.

The Select Collision Kevin Gobrecht Classic is the second race in the BAPS Auto Paints and Supplies 410 Sprint Series at the York Haven track in which three drivers who have supported all seven BAPS Sprint Series events will be eligible for a $1,000 cash bonus.

Heading into the Gobrecht Classic, 28 drivers have made themselves eligible for the random bonus draw after their support in the opening BAPS event back on April 9, where Logan Wagner scored a popular first ever Susquehanna Speedway feature win.

Pits will open at 4:30PM with grandstands opening at 5PM. Racing begins at 7PM.

Admission prices are as follows: $18 (Adults ages 18-59); $16 (Young Adult ages 13-17); $16 (Seniors ages 60 plus) and Kids 12 and Under are Free. Pit admission is $30.

