Bergman Sets Quick Time and Earns First Career Podium at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 24, 2017) – Seth Bergman produced his career-best performance at Knoxville Raceway last Saturday during the track’s 64th annual season opener.

“Everything rained out so we had Knoxville as our back-up plan and we decided to head up there,” he said. “I’ve been getting better there over the years with more track time. For me, I feel like I have no excuses but to perform well there. A big thing is that we’re on Triple X chassis and I had a different feel for the track than I’ve had before. I credit a lot of that to the chassis and to Scott Baylor Racing Engines. He put a big powerplant under the hood and that showed as well.”

Bergman opened the night by setting quick time for the first time in his career at the half-mile oval.

“I’ve always tried to figure out the qualifying deal,” he said. “I felt like we’ve raced well, but haven’t qualified well. On Saturday we were quickest in hot laps and I was a little anxious to see where we were going to stack up because I went out late in qualifying so I think setting quick time showed how strong of a car we had.”

Bergman then charged from sixth to win a heat race following a last-lap pass.

“I started racing the track and those guys started to come to me,” he said. “I got to the leader on the last lap and he was running a different line. The line I was using was a little better. I hit the bottom like I’d been doing and I beat him right at the finish line by just a bit. We had a pretty awesome night going setting quick time and going from sixth to win the heat.”

The inversion lined Bergman up on the outside of the third row for the main event.

“It was a good race and we ended up third,” he said. “Clint (Garner) started next to me and the bottom was a little better on the start and Ian (Madsen) started in the row in front of me. Those guys got the cars I did, but got them quicker. We were pretty equal to each other. I tried moving around on the track and when I was doing that it allowed Jamie (Ball) to get by me late in the race. I ended up getting Jamie back at the end.”

Bergman’s third-place result was his best-ever finish at the oval and gives him momentum entering an ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints doubleheader this Friday and Saturday at Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala. He placed third last year during his debut at the track.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 22 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (6); Feature: 3 (6).

SEASON STATS –

9 races, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 6 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala., with the ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.SethBergmanRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BergmanRacing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SethBergmanRacing

APPAREL –

Bergman has men’s and women’s t-shirts available for sale at his race trailer during events he competes in this season.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Oilfield Equipment & Manufacturing

Based in Shawnee, Okla., Oilfield Equipment & Manufacturing is a business within the oil industry.

“Oilfield Equipment & Manufacturing builds anchors for oil wells and they are pretty much at the top of the industry quality-wise,” Bergman said. “They take pride in being made in America and in building quality parts.”

Bergman would also like to thank Corridor Electric, Lucas Oil Products, Inc., Young Tools, Triple X Race Co., Scott Baylor Racing Engines and FK Midwest for their continued support.

*PHOTO BY LISA DYNES PHOTOGRAPHY*