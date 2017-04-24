MSCS TO RACE AT THE LEGENDARY ACTION TRACK THIS SUNDAY IT’S A “SPRING FLING” FOR SPRINT CARS & UMP MODIFIEDS

By Adam Mackey

Haubstadt, IN – April 24, 2017. The Hoosier Tire Midwest Sprint Car Series drivers will return to action after a weekend off by racing at the Terre Haute Action Track on Sunday, April 30th. This event, which is once again billed as the “Spring Fling,” will be the only appearance for the series at a half mile track this season. The historic facility which is located at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will also be hosting the Midwest Old Timers Race Cars as well as presenting a full program of Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Open Wheel Modifieds. The entire program that evening is designed to appeal to open wheel race fans!

The “Spring Fling” at Terre Haute will pay the MSCS sprint cars $3,000 to win and $300 to start. Those amounts are above the standard pay-off for the series and for the Fling event in the past. The Sunday date along with the added purse money should attract the very best 410 non-wing sprint drivers.

The top five drivers in the current MSCS points standings are led by Jarett Andretti of Indianapolis, IN. He is just two points ahead of three time MSCS Champion Brady Short and Illinois speedster Carson Short. The two drivers have both collected 123 points in the first two races this season. A couple of young hard chargers complete the top five. Max McGhee is fourth and Dakota Jackson ranks fifth.

Four time MSCS Champion Kyle Cummins is sixth in the points. Brandon Morin, Donny Brackett, Tyler Rust, and Brandon Mattox finish out the list for the top ten. Tyler Rust currently leads the MSCS Rookie of the Year points. Eleventh and twelfth positions are held by Brent Beauchamp and Jon Stanbrough. Twenty nine of the 36 MSCS licensed drivers have already been in action this season.

Brady Short won the last “Spring Fling” to be held at the Terre Haute Action Track which was in 2015. The two attempts to hold this event in 2016 were both cancelled because of rainfall. Jerry Coons Jr.(2nd) and Carson Short (3rd) shared the THAT podium with Brady Short in 2015.

Thomas Meseraull and Chris Windom have won the features at the other two MSCS events completed earlier this season. As the series changes locations to race, different drivers join the regulars to compete for the prize money. It is still very early in the 2017 season and several drivers can be expected to make their first appearance with MSCS for the season. The legendary track beckons! Some will take the opportunity to race there an additional time and others have been waiting for that very first opportunity to run at the Action Track!

The pit gate will open at 3 o’clock. The grand stands will open an hour later at 4 o’clock. Hot laps and group qualifying will get underway at about 5:00 P.M. Sunday. The drivers in each heat race group will qualify together. Then officials will then invert the fastest qualifiers to create the heat race lineups. The race will then be on as usual! Drivers will be battling for a high enough finish to transfer to the feature. THAT racing is set to begin at 6:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

About Terre Haute Action Track:



For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.