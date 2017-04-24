Sprint Car Bandits Lone Star Washout/Wichita Speedway Next for Series!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – April 23, 2017 – A late Saturday afternoon rain shower forced officials to postpone the schedule National Championship Racing Association Sprint Car Bandits presented by Blaine’s Motor Supply appearance at Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore, Texas on Saturday night.

Both track and series officials are working on a rescheduled date for this event.

The NCRA Sprint Car Bandits will try again to get race number three on the 2017 race season under their belts this coming Saturday night, April 29, at Wichita Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas. This will be the first of two scheduled appearances atop the quarter-mile clay oval and will pay $2000 to win with $325 just to start the night’s feature finale.

Wichita Speedway is only charging $15 for adult grandstand admission while seniors/military/police and fire general admission tickets are just $12. Kids ages 6-10 get in for just $10.

The track is located on the western edge of Wichita Falls. From either direction of I-44 in Wichita Falls, take Hwy 287 west out of town about 3 miles until you see the Highway 369 exit. Turn north (right) on Highway 369 and you will see the track about 1 mile ahead on the right.

Drivers expected include Sprint Car Bandits teams such as Justin Melton, Scott Bogucki, Zane Lawrence, Chad Wilson, Claud Estes III, Michael Lang, Dustin Gates, Colby Estes, Michelle Melton, Gary Floyd, DJ Estes, Casey Burkham, Chance McCrary, Tucker Doughty, Junior Jenkins, Cody Stacy, Chase Parson, Brad Welborn, Brad Queen, Dalton Stevens, Bryan Debrick, Steve McMackin, Kyle Jones, Chad Koch, George White, Johnny Miller and Brandon

Long. A host of other regional teams can be expected as well.

The Sprint Car Bandits would like to thank their series sponsors, which allows the series to keep costs down for the tracks, racers and fans – yet keep driver purses at excellent levels: Blaine’s Motor Supply, Rodd Hanna’s Air Performance, A&M Glass Service, Palm Harbor Homes, Kustom Craft, Gen-Tech at FixYourGenerator.com, The Oil Medics, Mow Time in Farmersville, Pro Tech Service Company (THE Car Washing Authority), Griffith Trucking Equipment and Simpson Race Products.

Click www.SprintCarBandits.com for complete series information and visit www.wichitaracewaypark.net/wichita-speedway for track details.

For more information on the National Championship Racing Association, check out their revamped website www.racencra.com; their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series or give them a call (316) 755-1781.