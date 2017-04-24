Thomas Jr. Wins Thriller at Lincoln Park Speedway

From DPM

INDIANAPOLIS (Apr. 24, 2017) – Kevin Thomas Jr. scores a thrilling win at Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway, as he put the Pace Performance Coatings/ J&D Performance/ DRC No. 44 into victory lane for the first time since 2009.

“I’m happy to get Dan (Pace) back in victory lane again,” said Thomas. “I’m glad to be back there too, especially in a non-wing car. This only like our 6th or 7th race together, so we’re still getting it figured out. We’ve had some really good finishes, several top five’s, so it’s good to get a win this early.”

After starting 12th in the field of 22 cars, Thomas would soar around the competition on the high side, working his way up to 6th on lap 16. After picking off fellow competitors Shane Cockrum and Jarrett Andretti, Thomas would move into 4th; the caution flag would wave.

By the 15th circuit, Thomas was up to the 4th position and tracking down the leaders. Once he passed Brent Beauchamp for the 3rd, a late race caution would find Thomas back in the 4th position with 9 laps remaining.

Thomas set his sights on the leaders and took over the top spot on lap 21, fending off a hard charging Justin Grant and Brady Short. The Cullman, Alabama native would lead the final four laps to take home the trophy.

Thomas is slated to pilot the Pace machine for several races throughout the 2017 season, including the upcoming USAC National Sprint Car event at Eldora Speedway. The “Let’s Race Two” titled show is set for May 12th and 13th.

Kevin Thomas Jr. would like to thank the following sponsors; Hinchman Racing Uniforms, Bell Helmets, Gridsport, Indy Metal Finishing, DRC Chassis, High Side Design, and MPI.

Pace Motorsports would like to thank the following sponsors; Pace Performance Coating, DC Dyno, DRC Chassis, Engler Engines, Lucas Oil Products, J&D Performance, Simpson Race Products, IPC, CSI Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, Michael Lewis Racing, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AllStar Performance, and Hoosier Racing Tires.