ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints Ready for Deep South Showdown

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (April 25, 2017) The Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints will get a double shot of action this weekend as the series makes its way to Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala. on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

Rounds seven and eight on the 2017 season, this weekend’s visit to the Alabama oval is the second appearance of the year for the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints. In the season’s first trip on March 11, Andy McElhannon, who started 12th on the grid, was awarded the night’s victory.

Going into this weekend, seven nights have been contested in Lucas Oil ASCS/SOS competition at Deep South Speedway. Tennessee’s Terry Gray picked up the inaugural win on April 6, 2013. In seven events, six drivers have found Victory Lane. Shane Morgan is the only repeat winner thus far with triumphs on September 7, 2013 and July 22, 2016.

Coming off an impressive sweep of the King of the Wings at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss. the FSR No. 23b of Brian Bell has taken over the top spot with the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints. Bell has been on a roll just about anywhere he unloads with another win coming early this season in weekly action at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway on March 18.

Michael Miller holds second with Lane Whittington in a close third. Derek Hagar holds forth in tour standings with Kyle Amerson making up the top-five. Nick Snyder, Tristan Lee, Brandon Blenden, Shane Morgan, and Terry McCarl make up the top-ten in driver standings.

Friday, April 28 will open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. Saturday April 29 will open at 4:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. Both nights will include Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stocks, Outlaw Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Stingers.

Admission each night is $20, or $35 for both nights. Single night discounts for Seniors, Military, and students ages 13-17 is $15. The two night combo is $25. Kids 12 and under get into the grandstands for free. For more information, find the Deep South Speedway on Facebook or log onto http://www.deepsouthspeedway.net

The 2017 season represents the 26th year of sanctioning Sprint Car racing across the United States for the American Sprint Car Series. From the National Tour, to the seven regional tours that make up the ASCS Nation, over 150 races can be found at 75 tracks across 23 states.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, including points, schedules, and series history, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Series Notes:

2017 ASCS/SOS Winners: Mark Smith 2; Brian Bell 2; Andy McElhannon 1; Terry McCarl 1;

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints Lineup:

Date – Track – City, State – Winner

2/23/2017-East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Mark Smith

2/24/2017-East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Terry McCarl

2/25/2017-East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Mark Smith

3/11/2017-Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL – Andy McElhannon

4/7/2017-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – Postponed

4/8/2017-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – Postponed

4/14/2017-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – Brian Bell

4/15/2017-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – Brian Bell

4/28/2017-Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL

4/29/2017-Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL

5/19/2017-TBA – TBA, FL

5/20/2017-Southern Raceway – Milton, FL

6/2/2017-Moulton Speedway – Moulton, AL

6/3/2017-Toccoa Raceway, LLC – Toccoa, GA

6/16/2017-Bronco Motor Speedway – Cleveland, TX

6/17/2017-Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX

6/30/2017-Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS

7/1/2017-Pike County Speedway – Magnolia, MS

7/2/2017-Southern Raceway – Milton, FL

7/21/2017-Tennessee National Raceway – Hohenwald, TN

7/22/2017-Duck River Raceway Park – Shelbyville, TN

8/11/2017-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

8/12/2017-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

8/25/2017-Crossville Speedway – Crossville, TN

8/26/2017-Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN

9/1/2017-TBA – TBA, FL

9/2/2017-Southern Raceway – Milton, FL

9/3/2017-Southern Raceway – Milton, FL

9/15/2017-Tennessee National Raceway – Hohenwald, TN

9/16/2017-Duck River Raceway Park – Shelbyville, TN

10/6/2017-Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL

10/7/2017-Southern Raceway – Milton, FL