Feature Winners: April 21 – 23, 2017

Friday April 21, 2017

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Anderson Motor Speedway – Williamston, NC – Must See Racing – Jimmy McCune

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Paul Weaver

Belle-Clair Speedway – Belleville, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – Rained Out

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Non-Wing Champ Sprints – Rained Out

Legendary Hilltop Speedway – Millersburg, OH – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Nathan Skaggs

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Logan Wagner

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – National Racing Alliance – Christopher Bell

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Gredd Ross

Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour – Jared Zimbardi

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman – Steve Wilbur

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Justin Grant

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – World of Outlaws – Rained Out

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Economy Sprints – Wyatt Brown

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Andy Forsberg

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints – Casey McClain

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / Sprint Series of Texas – Rained Out

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Peter Murphy Classic – Zane Blanchard

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Rico Abreu

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Dwight Leppo

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Kevin Nouse

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Freddie Rahmer

Saturday April 22, 2017

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – USAC – IMRA Championship – Chase McDermand

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Nick Guernsey

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kyle Offill

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region – J.T. Imperial

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Justin Owen

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – John Paynter Jr.

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Interstate Racing Association – Bill Balog

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Ryan Zelski

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Mike Moore

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series – Wade Nygaard

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Jeremy Kerzman

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Aric Gentry

Colorado Motor Sports Park – Byers, CO – United Rebel Sprint Series – Rained Out

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kyle Miller

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Rained Out

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Joey Danley

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series – Todd Plemons

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency – Brett Jaycox

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series – Paul Weaver

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Byron Reed

Hickory Motor Speedway – Newton, NC – Must See Racing – Jimmy McCune

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – POWRi – West Midget Car Series – Rained Out

I-55 Speedway – Pevely, MO – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – Rained Out

I-55 Speedway – Pevely, MO – World of Outlaws – Spring Classic – Rained Out

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Chad Wilson

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Hetrick

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Ian Madsen

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Brown

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints – Rained Out

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints – Rained Out

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, NT – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Rained Out

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, NT – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Warren King

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – Sprint Car Bandits – Rained Out

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Tyler Vantoll

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints – Adam Ermolenko

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Mike Monahan

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Wingless Sprints – Terry Schank Jr.

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Andy Priest

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jack Sodeman Jr.

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Crate Sprint Cars / Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League – Drew Crenshaw

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ON – Patriot Sprint Tour – Jason Barney

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Rained Out

Ohio Valley Speedway – Washington, WV – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Rained Out

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Thomas Kennedy

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Ben Van Ryt

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Mitchell Harris

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Geoff Ensign

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Craig Dillard

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Justyn Cox

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series / Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Blue Collar Classic – Jeff Miller

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brent Marks

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region – Randy Martin

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – United Racing Club – Jack Gunn Memorial – Davie Franek

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints – Kelsey Carpenter

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Robbie Price

Sumpter Speedway – Sumter, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series – Scott Lawrence

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman – Rained Out

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Peter Murphy Classic – Bud Kaeding

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Peter Murphy Classic – Kyle Hirst

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRI – Wingless Auto Racing – Quinton Benson

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Speedcar Super Series – Michael Pickens

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Focus Midgets – Jessica Valentine

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints – Steve Brown

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Sheldon Haudenschild

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kody Swanson

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – WILROC – Jeff Montgomery



Sunday April 23, 2017

Kickapoo Speedway – Danville, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Justin Grant

Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jarrod Schneieerman

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – Empire Super Sprints – Danny Varin

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – Empire Super Sprints – Lucas Wolfe