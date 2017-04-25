Ian Madsen Wins 360 Season Opener at Knoxville Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night in Knoxville, IA, Mother Nature would allow the 2017 season to go green, and Ian Madsen would take full advantage as he parked the KCP Racing No. 18 machine in victory lane after the 360ci feature event.

“It was nice to finally get racing at Knoxville, and it was even better to get a win,” Ian Madsen said. “We were really good with both cars and to win with the 360 and run fifth with the 410 is a really good night.”

In 360ci action, Madsen would get the night started off by timing the Logan Contractors Supply/Aspen Aire/Royal Flooring No. 18 sprinter in second quickest in time trials before pocketing a third place finish during heat race action.

Moving directly to the feature event, Madsen would grid the field from the second row for the 18-lap feature event. When the race came to life, Madsen would work into the third spot on the first lap before moving into second on lap number three.

On the seventh lap, Madsen would get around Jon Agan on the front stretch on the seventh lap to grab the lead, and as he raced into turn one he would get over the cushion and a little sideways though would avoid catastrophe and keep the race lead.

Leading the way over Clint Garner and Seth Bergman, Madsen would be al business out front as he raced his way to the victory.

In 410ci action, Madsen would also have good speed as he would get timed in fourth fastest in the session before picking up a fourth place finish in his heat race.

When the race came to life, Madsen would find himself battling with Lynton Jeffrey and Austin McCarl in the opening laps. Running inside the Top-Five for the duration of the race, Madsen would cap a nice night at ‘The Mecca of Mud’ off with a fifth place finish.

“I owe it to my guys,” Ian Madsen said. “Running two cars is always tough, and to do it and have success with both is huge.”

Ian and his KCP Racing team would like to thank Logan Contractors Supply Inc., Aspen Aire, Royal Flooring, Bobcat, Team Kline Electric, Greenland Homes, Team Excavating, TammyHeckart.com, Finer Cuts Lawn and Landscape, Des Moines Area Roofing, Quality Traffic Control, Bergen Paulsen, Coverage Direct, Monarch’s, and Revolution Race Gear for their support this season.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-28, Wins-3, Top-5’s- 11, Top 10’s-20

ON TAP: Madsen and the KCP Racing team will be at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday night and in Dodge County, WI on Sunday night when the y take on the IRA.

STAY CONNECTED: To keep up with Ian, make sure you follow him on twitter by clicking over to www.twitter.com/IanMadsen. You can also visit the team’s brand new website at www.kcpracing.com, and follow the team on Twitter @KCPRacing.

