Kulhanek Scores First Win of the Season at Battleground Speedway

HIGHLANDS, Texas (April 25, 2017) – Ray Allen Kulhanek captured his first feature victory of the season last Saturday at Battleground Speedway, where he drove Randy Allen’s 305ci winged sprint car into Victory Lane.

“We definitely went out and had a good time,” Kulhanek said. “It’s always a laid back deal to go and run a 305 just for fun and to go play, but I’m been chomping at the bit to get a win this season.”

Kulhanek kicked off the event by charging from fourth to win a heat race.

“We drove into turn one and were up to third,” he said. “By the time we were coming out of turn two I was up to second. The leader had a good jump and we reeled him in. He was running a really good race. I had to work pretty good to get by. It took me until the last lap to get him cleared.”

That advanced Kulhanek into the feature redraw, in which he pulled the No. 2 to start the main event on the outside of the front row.

“We didn’t get that great of a start,” he said. “When we got to turn one I kept it lit and went up top and we took the lead. We lost brakes about five laps in so that slowed my pace more than I wanted. I had to get where I would control the car with the throttle. The track was patchy where it was tacky, dry, tacky, dry.”

Kulhanek managed the brake problem while maintaining the lead throughout the feature to score the win.

He will take this weekend off before resuming action May 5 at Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas, and May 6 at Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas, with the ASCS Gulf South Region.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 22 – Battleground Speedway in Highlands, Texas – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

7 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 5 top 10s, 6 top 15s, 7 top 20s

UP NEXT –

May 5 at Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas, and May 6 at Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas, with the ASCS Gulf South Region

