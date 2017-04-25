Placerville Speedway Set For 1st Open Wingless Event of 2017 Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – April 25, 2017…After getting the Red Hawk Casino championship point season underway last weekend the Placerville Speedway will be right back in action this Saturday April 29 with a four division program on deck.



Classes set to hit the speedway on Saturday night will include Wingless Spec Sprints, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association Dwarf Cars.



The event will be the first open-sanctioned Wingless Spec Sprint race of the season at Placerville Speedway and comes on the heels of a successful C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour event on April 15. That night saw 31-cars in attendance and the expectations are high to see a solid field of wingless warriors this weekend.



The event will pay $1200-to-win and feature a purse that mirrors the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. Following this Saturday another open-sanctioned Wingless Spec Sprint show will take place on Saturday July 22, while the C&H Hunt Wingless Tour returns to the quarter-mile on Friday August 25 and Thursday September 21.



“I definitely hope all the wingless cars will come out and support Saturday’s event,” said wingless spec sprint veteran and numerous time winner Scott Hall. “Placerville Speedway promoters Scott Russell and Kami Arnold are doing a lot for the racing community this year and I know that we are all excited for the open show this weekend.”

After winning the Ltd. Late Model opener last week Ryan McDaniel will look to make it back-to-back on Saturday. McDaniel picked up the win over Matt Micheli, Ray Trimble, Paul Guglielmoni and Tom Tilford. The Pure Stocks are also set for round two this weekend. Dan Jinkersen scooped up the opening night victory over Nick Baldwin, Orville Owens, Jason Palmer and Scott Grunert. Both classes featured exciting competition at the opener, with much of the same expected this Saturday.



For the first time this season the always entertaining Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association is geared up to invade the high-banked red clay bullring. The colorful coupes are always fun to watch at the Placerville Speedway and will be in action for a total of six races at the track this year.



“After finally getting the Red Hawk Casino championship season underway last week we look forward to round two this Saturday,” commented RMI President and Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “We had a really solid wingless event with the Hunt Tour a couple weeks ago and think we should have a strong turnout once again for the open show. We’re also excited to have the Dwarf Cars here for the first time in 2017, along with the Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks.”

Adult tickets this Saturday will cost $15, while seniors 62 plus and juniors 12-15 will be $13, children 6-11 are $6 and those under 6 will be free. The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm.



A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5pm, qualifying scheduled to begin around 5:30pm and heat races expected to fire-off at 6pm.



The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.



Join over 8500 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2017 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.