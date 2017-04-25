White Set for Alabama Debut This Weekend at Deep South Speedway





Inside Line Promotions – LINDSAY, Okla. (April 25, 2017) – Harli White will compete in Alabama this weekend for the first time in her career.

White is slated to race with the ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints on Friday and Saturday at Deep South Speedway in Loxley.

“I’ve looked up videos of the track,” she said. “It looks pretty high banked and like a fun, racy track. It looks like a sandy track and we get around pretty good on sandy joints. There’s not much traction and we seem to be able to make the cars hook up good.”

White also enjoys venturing to new race tracks. She made her career debut in Florida and in Mississippi earlier this season and adapted quickly by winning a heat race the first night in each state.

“I really like heading to new places and learning quickly,” she said. “I think that is a key part about becoming a better driver. You have to be able to show up to a track and adapt right away. These experiences will definitely help my development behind the wheel.”

White has already competed in five different states this season with a top result of fourth place in New Mexico.

Also of note, she will have her t-shirt trailer with new merchandise available near the grandstands at Deep South Speedway this weekend.

12 races, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 9 top 20s

Friday and Saturday at Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala., with the ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints

