Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions set to invade Posse Country



By Tyler Altmeyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (April 26, 2017) – For the first time in 2017, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will invade Central Pennsylvania, ready to challenge the notorious “Pennsylvania Posse” on their home dirt for a shot at three consecutive four-figure paydays. Arctic Cat All Star competitors, comprised of a roster nearing 20 in total, will visit three different facilities during their upcoming tour of The Keystone State, beginning with competition at the world-famous Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg on Friday, April 28.

The annual Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway will kick-off the upcoming weekend in “Posse Country,” the first of two Arctic Cat All Star appearances at the Mechanicsburg half-mile in 2017. “The Edge” Brian Montieth is the most recent winner during Arctic Cat All Star competition at Williams Grove Speedway, stealing the spotlight from Lance Dewease during the Jack Gunn Memorial on August 19, 2016. “America’s Series” has visited “The Grove” 30 times during Series history, first appearing on July 29, 1970.

With just an hour travel time between the first and second destination, the Arctic Cat All Star trek through Central Pennsylvania will continue on Saturday, April 29, at the Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania. The Keith Kauffman Classic, honoring the facility’s all-time winningest sprint car driver, will highlight action at the “Speed Palace.” Like the Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway, the Keith Kauffman Classic will go 30 laps in distance, awarding a $5,000 top prize. Former Arctic Cat All Star champion Dale Blaney is the defending Keith Kauffman Classic winner, holding off 2016 Arctic Cat All Star champion Chad Kemenah at the finish for an All Star 1-2 sweep on the podium.

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude their first tour of Central Pennsylvania with a visit to the Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway in Bedford on Sunday, April 30. The Ray Morral Tribute, also awarding a $5,000 payday, will be on the evening agenda, the first of two Arctic Cat All Star appearances at the Bedford half-mile this season, and just the fifth appearance all-time. Chad Kemenah is the most recent Arctic Cat All Star winner at Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway, leading Greg Hodnett and Cap Henry to the final checkers on April 17, 2016.

With eight races in the books, Alvada, Ohio’s Chad Kemenah will preside over the Arctic Cat All Star charge into Central Pennsylvania as the current Series point leader, holding down the top spot with an 84 point lead. Kemenah, a seven-time top-ten finisher during the first eight contested events, has one victory on the season, scoring the April opener at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Caleb Armstrong will enter Central Pennsylvania second in the championship standings, earning five top-ten finishes on the year, three of which inside the top-five. The New Castle, Indiana, native earned a top-five finish during his most recent Arctic Cat All Star start, finishing fourth at Wayne County Speedway on April 22. Caleb Helms trails Armstrong by 58 markers in the championship standings, followed by Ryan Smith and Tim Shaffer.

Williams Grove Speedway will ignite action at 7:30pm on Friday, April 28, while Port Royal Speedway and Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway each plan to ignite competition at 6:00pm and 6:30pm, respectively. Those seeking additional information should visit each facility live on the Web: www.williamsgrove.com, www.portroyalspeedway.com and www.bedfordspeedway.com.

As an added bonus to race fans who can not make the journey to Central Pennsylvania, Speed Shift TV will be conducting a live pay-per-view internet broadcast of the events at Port Royal Speedway and Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway. Those interested in learning more should visit Speed Shift TV online at www.speedshifttv.com.

2017 Arctic Cat All Star Point Standings (4/26/2017):

1. Chad Kemenah: 1114

2. Caleb Armstrong: 1030

3. Caleb Helms: 972

4. Ryan Smith: 910

5. Tim Shaffer: 842

6. Max Stambaugh: 834

6. T.J. Michael: 834

8. Brandon Matus: 776

9. Cole Duncan: 762

10. Brent Matus: 744

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.