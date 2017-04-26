Baughman Going 410 Racing With FAST Series and All Stars This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions



TULSA, Okla. (April 26, 2017) – Josh Baughman is heading east to tackle some 410ci winged sprint car racing this weekend.

“We’re excited to get back in a 410 after a few weeks of racing with the 360,” he said. “There probably isn’t a tougher region of the country for 410 racing than Ohio and Pennsylvania so we want to learn as much as we can to continue building our 410 program.”

Baughman will kick off his weekend on Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, with the FAST Series. He has invaded the track twice with a career-best result of 17th, which he earned during the Brad Doty Classic last summer. He also ended 19th in an Ohio Speedweek race with the All Stars in 2015.

Baughman will look at the weather on Saturday to make a decision on competing at either Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, with the FAST Series or at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa., with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions. He placed seventh at Atomic Speedway in 2015 when he made his debut during an Ohio Speedweek event and he has never ventured to Port Royal Speedway.

“We don’t have many laps at either track in Ohio, but we’ve had good runs at both so that is a confidence boost,” he said. “We haven’t been to either Pennsylvania track before so that will be uncharted territory.”

The weekend will conclude on Sunday at Bedford Speedway in Bedford, Pa., with the All Stars.

“I don’t know what to expect other than it’s a huge track with a lot of history,” he said. “We know there will be a lot of talented drivers there so hopefully we can adapt quickly and be a contender.”

SEASON STATS –

8 races, 0 wins, 1 top five, 3 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 5 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, with the FAST Series; Saturday at either Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, with the FAST Series or at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa., with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions; and Sunday at Bedford Speedway in Bedford, Pa., with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JoshBaughman.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Josh_Baughman17

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoshBaughmanRacing

APPAREL –

Baughman will have t-shirts and hoodies available for sale at his apparel trailer throughout the season.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – PPG

PPG is a global supplier of paints, coatings, optical products, specialty materials, and fiber glass. The company was founded in 1883 as Pittsburgh Plate Glass and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa. For more information, visit http://www.PPG.com.

“We’ve done business with PPG for a few years and we’re excited to have that partnership carry over to the race team,” Baughman said. “We look forward to taking the PPG brand into Victory Lane.”

Baughman would also like to thank Fischer Body Shop, Beard Equipment, Hollywood Blasting & Coating, Precision Catalyst, B&H Industrial Supplies, Bombshell Designs, FK Midwest, FK Rod Ends, Walker Performance Filtration, Smith Titanium, Hinchman Racewear, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, KSE, Dirt Collective, System 1, Weld Wheels, HMS Motorsports, Schroth Racing, Indy Race Parts, Schoenfeld Headers, Maxim Chassis, Engler Machine & Tool, Bosch, Car & Fleet, Kistler Racing Engines and Moss Racing Engines for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program and to join Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or InsideLinePromotions@gmail.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

*PHOTO BY DB3 IMAGING*