DIRTVision is LIVE at Plymouth Speedway! April 28th, 2017

Watch LIVE as the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series race at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana for only the second time in their history! The Bob Newton Classic is slated for Friday, April 28th, 2017, and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars will be joined by the UMP Modifieds.

2016 Plymouth Speedway Recap

In 2016, multiple new tracks were added to the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series schedule with Plymouth Speedway being one of the new locations. In the first visit to the facility on May 13th, 2016, Brad Sweet was able to take the lead from pole-sitter Joey Saldana on lap 10 and never looked back. Sweet took the checkers first, followed by teammate Daryn Pittman and the KSE Hard Charger, David Gravel who moved forward 11 positions.

