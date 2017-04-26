Hill Enjoying Life on the Road as ASCS National Tour Rookie





SIX NATIONS, Ontario, Canada (April 26, 2017) – Alex Hill is having a huge year.

The 17-year-old high school senior recently announced that she was accepted to California State University Los Angeles. She will enroll next fall and will study criminal justice. However, she insisted that won’t derail her racing dreams.

Hill is in the middle of tackling the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour full time this season for the first time in her career and she said that won’t change in the fall when she’s located on the West Coast.

“The guys will drive the truck and trailer to each track and instead of me flying to the races with my parents I’ll fly there on my own,” she said. “It shouldn’t be much of a difference because we’re used to traveling.”

Hill is one of a handful of drivers who are contending for the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Rookie of the Year Award in 2017. She is coming off her best finish of the season with the series on April 15 at Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Mo., where she captured a 16th-place result.

“The goal is just to get better in the sprint car,” she said. “We haven’t had set goals other than to get more comfortable and used to the different tracks and different surfaces.”

Hill opened the year by competing in Florida before a pair of weekends in Texas preceded the most recent race in Missouri.

She will return to action this Friday at Fulton Speedway in Fulton, N.Y., with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints before competing on Saturday at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, with the NRA Sprint Invaders.

The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour schedule resumes on May 11 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

SEASON STATS –

8 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 0 top 15s, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Fulton Speedway in Fulton, N.Y., with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints and Saturday at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, with the NRA Sprint Invaders

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Townline Variety

Townline Variety is a gas station, variety store and country store located on the Six Nations Reserve. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TownlineVarietyGasCountryStyle/ .

“Townline Variety is my dad’s business and has been operating longer than I’ve been alive,” Hill said. “It has always supported my career and I’m extremely grateful for that.”

Hill would also like to thank BearPaw Convenience, Iroquois Hereford Farms, Tony Stewart Racing, Ackland Insurance, Creative Edge, Pixel, Chalkstix, Slade Shock Technologies, Cool Chassis, XYZ Machining, Fisher Racing Engines, Gaerte/Topp Performance Race Products and Strodes for their continued support.

