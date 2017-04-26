The High Banks of Fulton Speedway next up for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints!

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – The 2017 and 35th season for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) started last weekend with the opening show at the Outlaw Speedway. Seven days later the tour now visits the track where it all started in 1983, the Fulton Speedway.

Last year the Lucas Oil Tour kicked off the exciting High Bank Holdup Weekend and with the success, the event is now becoming an annual affair. The A-Main winner will take home $2,000 and also earn points for the NAPA Auto Parts US Tour and marks the first event for the SUNY Canton Series.

Jared Zimbardi won the opening event at Outlaw, but due to not being an ESS member the point standings coming into Fulton sees young Jordan Thomas atop the points followed by Coleman Gulick, Jason Barney, Dylan Westbrook and Mark Smith. The top four in points are expected to be in the field along with Brandon Kidd, Matt Billings, Billy VanInwegen and Alex Vigneault who are in the top ten in the standings.

Fans can also expect to see seven-time ESS Champ Steve Poirier, Paul Kinney, Paulie Colagiovanni, Jonathan Preston, Brett Wright, Chad Miller, Parker Evans, Ethan Preston, Steve Collins and Pete Richardson. Making their point debuts will be Chuck and Kelly Hebing, Jeff Cook, Matt Tanner, Shawn Donath, Bryan Howland, Sammy Reakes IV, Yan Bilodeau, Dave Axton, Robbie Shuttleworth, Erik Karlsen and more.

The night kicks off with the E&V Energy timed hot laps, followed by the Car Mate Trailers heat events with the Shuttleworth Epoxy Floors/Cobra Coaches Dash and the Lacaillade Masonry B-Main all leading up to the 25 lap A-Main. The entire night is being sponsored by ESS tour contributor Scorpion Security Products.

Tires, Fuel and Parts will be on hand from Donath MotorWorx.

The Fulton Speedway, High Bank Hold Up Weekend which also features the DirtCar Series for Sportsman and Big Block Modifieds join the winged warriors of ESS, oh, it will be excitement guaranateed!!

For more Information on the Fulton Speedway:

Web: http://www.fultonspeedway.com/index.php

Twitter: @FultonSpeedway

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway/

Pit Gates – 3:00 PM, Hot Laps 5:50 PM, Racing 7:00 PM

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Android App: Empire Super Sprints

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are brought to you by: Lucas Oil, Mach 1 Chassis, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tires, Donath Motorworx, Insinger Performance/Sunoco Race Fuels, Scorpion Security Products, 1000 Islands RV Centre, Car Mate Trailers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Beard Sewer and Drain, Cobra Coaches, 911 Restoration, Fondations 55, E&V Energy, SUNY Canton, Engler Machine and Tool, Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing, Northwood 2 Construction, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Lacaillade Masonry, FX Caprara Ford/Chevy, ASI Racewear and many, many associate sponsors!!