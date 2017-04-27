Ameri-Flex / OCRS Event For Caney Valley Speedway Rescheduled



By John Lemon By John Lemon

Tulsa Okla. (April 27, 2017) – The Ameri-Flex / OCRS sprint car event set for this Saturday night at the Caney Valley Speedway has been rescheduled to Saturday July 15th. From the recent rains that have fallen on the speedway and the forecast for more rain to get Noah’s Ark moving, the decision was easily made to pull the plug on Saturday’s program. The July 15th date makes for a doubleheader weekend in Kansas for the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series as the sprint cars will take to the Humboldt Speedway on Friday July 14th.

The next event for the traveling wanderers will be Saturday May 6th, for the 9th Annual Harold Leep Jr. Memorial at the Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada Oklahoma.