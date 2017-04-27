Bronco Motor Speedway adds ASCS Gulf South Friday night events to Schedule!

From BMS

New promoter “Jerry Brown” of Bronco Motor Speedway has

added two Griffith Truck & Equipment ASCS Gulf South Friday night races to their schedule.

The June 17th event at Bronco will feature the SOS vs Gulf South challenge race.

The race will pay $2,000 to win, $1,000 for 2nd, $700 for 3rd and $310 to start.

The June 18th event at Battleground Speedway is also a SOS vs Gulf South challenge race.

The race will pay $3,000 to win, $1,500 for 2nd, $1,000 for 3rd and $310 to start.

A $1,000 CASH bonus is up for grabs for any driver winning both nights thanks to Challenger Drilling and Cooper Motorsports.

Brown has also taken a tentative date for Friday, July 14th at Bronco Motor Speedway.

Next up!

Heart of TexasSpeedway: May 5th for the 2nd Annual Gene Adamchik Memorial.

$2,000 to win, $1,000 for 2nd, $700 for 3rd and $310 to start.

Gator Motorplex: May 6th for the 5th Annual Nolen Wren Memorial

$3,000 to win, $1,500 for 2nd, $1,000 for 3rd and $310 to start.

A $1,000 CASH bonus is up for grabs for any driver winning both nights thanks to Cooper Motorsports and Challenger Drilling.