Bronco Motor Speedway adds ASCS Gulf South Friday night events to Schedule!

Posted on April 27, 2017

 

From BMS

New promoter “Jerry Brown” of Bronco Motor Speedway has

added two Griffith Truck & Equipment ASCS Gulf South Friday night races to their schedule.2015 ASCS Gulf South Region Logo Top Story

 

The June 17th event at Bronco will feature the SOS vs Gulf South challenge race.

The race will pay $2,000 to win, $1,000 for 2nd, $700 for 3rd and $310 to start.

The June 18th event at Battleground Speedway is also a SOS vs Gulf South challenge race.

The race will pay $3,000 to win, $1,500 for 2nd, $1,000 for 3rd and $310 to start.

A $1,000 CASH bonus is up for grabs for any driver winning both nights thanks to Challenger Drilling and Cooper Motorsports.

 

Brown has also taken a tentative date for Friday, July 14th at Bronco Motor Speedway.

 

Next up!

Heart of TexasSpeedway: May 5th for the 2nd Annual Gene Adamchik Memorial.

$2,000 to win, $1,000 for 2nd, $700 for 3rd and $310 to start.

Gator Motorplex:  May 6th for the 5th Annual Nolen Wren Memorial

$3,000 to win, $1,500 for 2nd, $1,000 for 3rd and $310 to start.

A $1,000 CASH bonus is up for grabs for any driver winning both nights thanks to Cooper Motorsports and Challenger Drilling.

