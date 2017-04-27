Kyle Hamilton set to go for 3 straight in 2017 Midgets

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) Danville (IN) native Kyle Hamilton is going to try to three straight wins in midget racing in the new season. He will racing for the that 3rd win at the Indianapolis Speedrome on Saturday night.

Hamilton began the new season with a Saturday night win at the Rumble Series Fort Wayne race. Most recently he earned a hard-fought win Anderson Speedway in a come from the tail victory in the UAW American made Mel Kenyon Midget Series on April 15. Both of those wins came in cars prepped by Don and Mel Kenyon. He will be driving the same car that carried him to the winner’s circle at Anderson.

When it comes to winning at the Speedrome there are two drivers who will have a big say in whether Hamilton can get his next win. 2015 Champion Kyle O’Gara and 2016 Champion Dameron Taylor will be renewing their rivalry on the legendary 1/5 mile oval. Between the two of them, the two drivers have won 8 of the last 11 UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series races at the Speedrome.

The Speedrome will open the front gates at 4:00 pm with qualifying set for 6:15 and racing at 7:00. The Speedrome will host both an oval and figure 8 race for late models. The Adult Faskarts, Factory FWD and Thundercar car will join the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series at the legendary Indianapolis short track.