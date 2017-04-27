USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR BATTLE HEATS UP AT SAN TAN VALLEY

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 26, 2017… This Saturday, April 29th, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars are back in action at San Tan Valley’s Arizona Speedway. Promoted by Jonah Trussel and located within ET Motopark, the seventh point race will also showcase Dwarf Cars, Pure Stocks, and the Robert Horne Ford Bombers. The Front Gates will open at 5:00pm and Racing at the fast 3/8-mile oval will start at 7:00pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Schoenfeld 14272735-78 Muffler is MANDATORY for Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest competition at Arizona Speedway and Central Arizona Speedway. Failure to comply will be disqualified from the events.

Since April 13, 2013, twenty-six USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events have been held at the San Tan Valley oval. Four-time champion R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with fourteen victories and Stevie Sussex (3 wins) claimed the 30-lap main event on March 18th.

Entering Saturday’s event, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) has a 14-point advantage over the competition. Driving Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson battled with Charles Davis Jr. for the top spot before finishing second at Casa Grande on April 15th. To date, the four-time champion has posted two heat race victories, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, one semi-main win, one hard charger award, five top-10 finishes, and 15 feature laps led. R.J. leads all drivers with 44 SouthWest feature wins and will be looking for his first win of the campaign.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) is second in the chase for the championship. Piloting the Massey Motorsports’ #50 RSS Industries / Rod End Supply RSS, Davis got the better of Johnson to earn the April 15th win at Casa Grande. At press time, the five-time Arizona Sprint Car champion has one feature win, three heat race victories, five top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led on the year. “Chargin” Charles ranks second on the series win list and will have his sights on his sixteenth triumph this Saturday night.

Shon Deskins (Phoenix, Arizona) is third in the USAC SouthWest point standings. Racing his #20 Spike Chassis / Mesilla Valley Transportation entry, Deskins ran fourth at the Pinal County Fairgrounds. As this writing goes to press, the veteran driver has five top-10 finishes in the campaign. With one career USAC SouthWest victory, Shon will be looking to add Saturday’s feature at Arizona Speedway to his resume.

Young Landon Cling (Tempe, Arizona) continues to impress and sits fourth in the point chase. Driving the family owned #54 Cling’s Aerospace Ellis, Cling charged from twelfth to score third at Central Arizona Speedway. To date, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has two fast time awards and two top-10 finishes on the season. Landon will have his sights on his first USAC SouthWest victory at San Tan Valley.

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) ranks fifth in the championship standings. The pilot of Mike Burkhart’s #21AZ Pacific Supply / Team AZ RSS has missed several shows to compete on the World of Outlaw and USAC National Sprint Car tours. At press time, the two-time Hank Arnold Memorial winner has one feature win, one heat race victory, one hard charger award, four top-10 finishes, and 27 feature laps led to his credit. Sussex has eleven career SouthWest triumphs and drive Jack Yeley’s potent #2 entry this Saturday.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Nick Aiuto, Chris Bonneau, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Matt Lundy, Andy Reinbold, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, Jeff Lowery, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Brian Hosford, Michael Curtis, Brent Yarnal, Cody Sickles, Ronnie Gardner, and more.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, just five minutes from Mesa, Arizona. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $15, Senior Tickets are $12, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

For more information on the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson.

2017 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS:

2-Ryan Bernal, 1-Dave Darland, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Matt Rossi, 1-Stevie Sussex.

SAN TAN VALLEY SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS:

14-R.J. Johnson, 5-Charles Davis Jr., 3-Stevie Sussex, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Mike Martin, 1-Josh Pelkey, 1-Chris Windom.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: