USAC WEST COAST SPRINTS INVADE HANFORD SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 26, 2017… Fresh off Tulare’s “Peter Murphy Classic,” the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars are ready to battle at Hanford’s Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. Making their second of three appearances at the 3/8-mile oval, the seventh point race will also showcase the Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Mini Stocks, and Mod Lites. The pit gates will open at 2:00pm, the front gates open at 5:00pm, and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.kellerautospeedway.com or call 559.651.1990.

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT THE FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

Heading into Saturday’s event, the Kings County Fairgrounds has hosted forty-five USAC West Coast Sprint Car shows. Richard Vander Weerd leads all drivers with nine victories and veteran Peter Murphy set the 1-lap qualifying track record of 15.290 on March 13, 2010. On March 25th, young Austin Liggett used a late surge over “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. to claim the checkered flags. A complete series win list at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds is at the end of this release.

After running second in the “Peter Murphy Classic,” Ryan Bernal (Hollister, California) has reclaimed the point lead. Primarily racing Mike Phulps’ #56 Metal Works / Keizer Wheels ART, Bernal has posted three feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, one BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Award, five top-10 finishes, and 57 feature laps led. The 2011 Rookie of the Year is expected to miss Saturday’s race to compete under a wing at Petaluma.

Sitting 41 points behind the leader is Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, California). Driving the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Richard finished seventh in last Saturday’s main event. As this writing goes to press, the 2011 Champion has five top-10 finishes in the campaign. Vander Weerd ranks second on the series win list with 19 victories and will be looking to earn his first win of the year at Hanford.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) sits third in the chase for the championship. Last Saturday, the pilot of Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Clackamas Rigging and Transfer XXX did not compete at Tulare as Laurie recovered from surgery. Everyone with the series wishes her a speedy and complete recovery. To date, the 2012 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, one BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Award, five top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led to his credit. Jake has two career USAC West Coast feature wins and will have his sights on adding Hanford to his resume.

Jace Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) ranks fourth in the championship point chase. Racing the family owned #88 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Jace charged from eighth to score fourth at the “Peter Murphy Classic.” At press time, the 2010 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 2 feature laps led on the season. Vander Weerd is tied with Peter Murphy for sixth on the win list and will be looking for his ninth West Coast victory.

Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) has climbed to fifth in the West Coast point standings. Piloting the family owned #83 Excel Environmental / Lucas Oil entry, Liggett scored fifth at the Tulare County Fairgrounds after becoming the 37th series driver to earn a Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award. In addition, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has posted one feature win, one heat race victory, four top-10 finishes, and 2 feature laps led on the season. Austin will have his sights on his fourth career USAC triumph this Saturday night.

Currently ranked tenth in points, Brandon Wiley (Santa Maria, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Steve Hix (Ventura, California) and Steven Garris (Escalon, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Cody Majors, Tristan Guardino, Jeff Sibley, Ryan Timmons, Shannon McQueen, Ryan Stolz, Max Adams, Geoffrey Strole, and more.

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds is located at 801 South 10th Avenue in Hanford, California. Adult tickets are $18, Student and Senior tickets are $15, and Kids (5 and Under) are FREE. Camping is available on the fairgrounds and for more event information, visit www.kellerautospeedway.com or call 559.651.1990.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC West Coast Sprint Car DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa.

2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS:

3-Ryan Bernal, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Kyle Hirst.

HANFORD USAC WEST COAST SPRINT WINS:

9-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Ryan Bernal, 5-Danny Faria Jr., 4-Bud Kaeding, 3-Jace Vander Weerd, 2-Justyne Hamblin, 2-Peter Murphy, 2-T.J. Smith, 2-Craig Stidham, 1-Aaron Altaffer, 1-Rusty Carlile, 1-Wes Gutierrez, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Davey Pombo, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Terry Schank Jr.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: