World of Outlaws at 81 Speedway for the Kansas Outlaw Klassic

By Tony Veneziano

PARK CITY, Kan. — April 27, 2017 — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series is back at 81 Speedway in Park City Kansas, just outside of Wichita, on Saturday, May 6 for the first time since 2006. The series has visited the track 12 different times, dating back to 1980. There have been seven drivers who have been victorious with the series over the years at 81 Speedway, including five different winners in each of the last five events the series has held at the three-eighths-mile. This edition of The Breakdown sets the stage for the Kansas Outlaw Klassic presented by Great Clips, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. and the City of Park City, Kansas at 81 Speedway.

The track

Eighty-One Speedway is a semi-banked three-eighth-mile. The track record of 13.33-seconds was established by three-time World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion Sammy Swindell in an event in 2015.

Past WoO winners

Donny Schatz, the eight-time and defending World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion won the most recent series event at 81 Speedway in 2006, while 2013 series titlist Daryn Pittman won at the track in 2005.

Swindell has six victories in World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition at 81 Speedway. The Hall of Famer was victorious in the inaugural World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at the track in 1980. In fact, Swindell won the first five consecutive races the series held at the track. The most recent win for Tennessee native at 81 Speedway with the Outlaws came in 1991.

Fellow Hall of Famers Steve Kinser, Ron Shuman, Mark Kinser and Danny Lasoski have also been triumphant at 81 Speedway with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

The winningest

Jason Johnson has been victorious seven times in his career at 81 Speedway. The native of Eunice, Louisiana won in 2004, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013 with the National Championship Racing Association (NCRA) and in 2002 and 2003 with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions at the track.

The players

A total of 16 drivers are following the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series full-time in 2017. Leading the way is Schatz, who has six wins. David Gravel is currently second in points, with four wins, followed by Brad Sweet and Jason Johnson, who each have a pair of victories. Daryn Pittman is currently fifth in points, followed by Stewart, Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, McMahan and Saldana. Sides is just outside of the top-10 in points, followed by Brent Marks, Kraig Kinser, Greg Wilson, Jacob Allen and Clyde Knipp.

Three for Three

Schatz, Pittman and Joey Saldana are the only current active World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series drivers that have competed in the most recent three races for the series at 81 Speedway. Schatz leads the trio with a win and three top-10 finishes, while Pittman has a win and two top-10 runs. Saldana has a pair of top-10 showings.

Return visit

Jason Sides and Paul McMahan have each competed a couple of times at 81 Speedway with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, while Shane Stewart has raced at the track with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and NCRA. Greg Wilson has competed with the All Stars at 81 Speedway.

Winging it

Clyde Knipp, the youngest driver competing full-time with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, has raced at 81 Speedway in the past in a non-wing sprint car. The teenager will be making his first winged sprint car start at the track.

First timers

Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen, Sheldon Haudenschild and Brent Marks will all be making their first visit to 81 Speedway.

Tickets for the Kansas Outlaw Klassic presented by Great Clips, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. and the City of Park City, Kansas, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at 81 Speedway in Kansas on Saturday, May 6 can purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling: 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC