Fremont Rained Out

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (April 29, 2017) — Rains throughout the night Friday and Saturday morning have forced Fremont Speedway to cancel racing activities for Saturday, April 29 on Tank’s Meats Night – Students Race Into Summer.

The event was scheduled to pit the drivers in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints against the K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance Sprint Invader 360 sprints. The event will not be rescheduled.

Also, Fremont Speedway had passed out tickets to all students attending schools in Sandusky County. Students may use their pass at one of the next three events at “The Track That Action Built.”

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 6 on Baumann Auto Group Night featuring the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints, the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and the McCullough Industries 602 Late Models. It will be a point night for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics for the 410 sprint teams.

For more information about Fremont Speedway go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway