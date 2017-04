KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 29, 2017) – Town Crier Night at Knoxville, April 29, has been rained out. Miserable conditions have forced the hand of Knoxville Raceway officials to cancel for the second time in three weeks. Hopefully, April showers bring May races!

Join us next Saturday night, May 6 for Budweiser “National Beverage Day”! Busch Light Beer will be just $1. For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!