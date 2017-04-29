Thrash Digs Deep for Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprint Triumph

From Bryan Hulbert

LOXLEY, Ala. (April 28, 2017) Some attrition and a few well-placed cautions, along with an impressive last lap pass, resulted in Timmy Thrash parking his Best Western No. 09 in Victory Lane for the first time against the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints at Alabama’s Deep South Speedway this past Friday night.

Topping the first of a two night affair at the four-tenths mile oval, the Gulfport, Miss. shoe is the 18th different winner with the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints.

Working through early race cautions, Trash’s run to the front looked to have stalled out in the runner-up position as the No. 4m of Michael Miller held a sizable advantage. Entering the closing laps however, traffic would prove the defending series champion’s nemesis as Miller’s run was blocked with three laps to go. It was just what the 18th starting Thrash needed to grab the win as the pair battled on the final circuit.

Miller, second, was chased to the line by Oklahoma’s Harli White, who in her Deep South Speedway debut came from 13th to third. Following Harli’s lead, Alabama’s Kyle Amerson also advanced 10 positions to finish fourth with Jake Knight making up the top-five. Ray Stevison was sixth with Clint Weiss seventh from 16th. Shane Morgan from 17th crossed eighth with Terry Witherspoon and Cody Karl completing the top-ten after starting 19th.

The Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints finish out the weekend at the Deep South Speedway on Saturday, April 29. For more information on the facility, log onto www.deepsouthspeedway.net.

Race Results:

ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints

Deep South Speedway – Loxley, Ala.

Friday, April 28, 2017

Car Count: 20

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Jake Knight[2]; 2. 43-Terry Witherspoon[4]; 3. 1-Freddie McCall[1]; 4. 42-Andy McElhannon[6]; 5. 116-Nick Snyder[3]; 6. 29-Kyle Amerson[7]; 7. 00-Tristan Lee[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell[2]; 2. 3A-A.J. Maddox[3]; 3. 13-Todd Fayard[6]; 4. 9-Lane Whittington[1]; 5. 17W-Harli White[7]; 6. 09-Timmy Thrash[4]; 7. 52-Cody Karl[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 43M-Bruce Durden[1]; 2. 4M-Michael Miller[3]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[6]; 4. 99-Ray Stevison[4]; 5. 0X-Clint Weiss[2]; 6. 01-Shane Morgan[5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 09-Timmy Thrash[18]; 2. 4M-Michael Miller[2]; 3. 17W-Harli White[13]; 4. 29-Kyle Amerson[14]; 5. 93-Jake Knight[1]; 6. 99-Ray Stevison[11]; 7. 0X-Clint Weiss[16]; 8. 01-Shane Morgan[17]; 9. 43-Terry Witherspoon[3]; 10. 52-Cody Karl[19]; 11. 13-Todd Fayard[5]; 12. 00-Tristan Lee[20]; 13. 116-Nick Snyder[15]; 14. 23B-Brian Bell[7]; 15. 43M-Bruce Durden[4]; 16. 3A-A.J. Maddox[6]; 17. 23-Seth Bergman[8]; 18. 9-Lane Whittington[12]; 19. 42-Andy McElhannon[9]; 20. 1-Freddie McCall[10]