World Of Outlaws at Tri-State Postponed

CONCORD, NC- April 29, 2017- Due to record rainfall hitting the Haubstadt, IN area and localized flooding, the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series has postponed the event at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN to their previous longstanding Outlaw date of Mother Day’s, Sunday, May 14.

Fans that currently have tickets for the World of Outlaws Tri-State Speedway event will be able to use them for the rescheduled event on Sunday, May 14, 2017. Tickets for when the Outlaws return to Tri-State Speedway are available through the track website