World Of Outlaws at Tri-State Postponed
CONCORD, NC- April 29, 2017- Due to record rainfall hitting the Haubstadt, IN area and localized flooding, the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series has postponed the event at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN to their previous longstanding Outlaw date of Mother Day’s, Sunday, May 14.
Fans that currently have tickets for the World of Outlaws Tri-State Speedway event will be able to use them for the rescheduled event on Sunday, May 14, 2017. Tickets for when the Outlaws return to Tri-State Speedway are available through the track website.
The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will resume Wednesday, May 3 for a make-up race at Riverside Speedway in West Memphis, AR. For more information on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series visit WoOSprint.com or find us on social media at Twitter.com/WorldofOutlaws and Facebook.com/WorldofOutlaws