Croft Wins Sprint Car Challenge Tour Feature at Petaluma
Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, CA
Saturday April 29, 2017
Feature:
1. 29 – Willie Croft
2. x1jr – Colby Copeland
3. 75 – Sean Becker
4. 24 – Chase Johnson
5. 83sa – Cory Eliason
6. 4s – Michael Kofoid
7. 83 – Kyle Hirst
8. 63 – Geoff Ensign
9. 3c – DJ Netto
10. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto
11. 17s – Dominic Scelzi
12. 101 – Klint Simpson
13. 57 – Dustin Golobic
14. 94 – Steven Tiner
15. 22 – Shane Golobic
16. 2 – Billy Butler
17. 16 – Andy Gregg
18. 33t – Jimmy Trulli
19. x1 – Mason Moore
20. 9L – Cody Lamar
21. 7c – Andy Forsberg
22. 91c – Shawn Conde
23. 31c – Justyn Cox