Dietrich Wins Sterner Memorial

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (April 29, 2017) – “This is a fast race car.”

That understatement was delivered by Danny Dietrich after claiming his third win of the year in the 33-lap, $6,900-to-win 14th Annual Weldon Sterner Memorial for 410 sprint cars at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night.

Time trials, qualifying, and an inversion at the front of the field placed Dietrich on the outside of the front row for the start. He grabbed the lead from polesitter Jim Siegel at the outset and dominated the rest of the way.

His lead was 1.16 seconds when he hit lapped traffic on lap nine. He increased it to over three seconds as he raced through heavy lapped traffic at the half-way point, and crossed 6.72 seconds ahead of Alan Krimes, setting a new 33-lap record in the process (8 minutes, 53.171 seconds).

Krimes started sixth and came on strong at the end, passing Gerard McIntyre, Jr. for the runner-up spot with seven laps to go. Third through fifth were Lucas Wolfe (who passed McIntyre for third laps to go), 13th starting and hard charger Brian Montieth, and McIntyre.

Sixth through tenth were Siegel, Cory Haas, Chad Trout, Freddie Rahmer, and Billy Dietrich.

410 Sprint heats were won by Krimes, Freddie Rahmer, and Billy Dietrich, with Brandon Rahmer winning the consolation. Fast time in time trials over the 29-car field was set by Lucas Wolfe with a 1-lap time of 13.229-seconds (102.049 MPH).

Chandler Leiby survived a hard double-whammy with the outside wall in turns one and two with five laps to go to score his fifth career win in the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature. Leiby sustained no damage on impact, and although he slowed momentarily to recover, his lead was big enough to stay in front and claim the $1,200 top prize.

His final margin of victory was 1.06 seconds over David Hobrook, with Todd Rittenhouse, Jr., Dalton Dietrich, and Adrian Shaffer completing the top five. Brie Hershey ended a great run by coming from 17th starting spot to finish sixth, with Kyle Denmyer, Chris Arnold, Chris Frank, and Jeff Halligan rounding out the top five.

So far, there have been five different winners in five races in the 358 division at Lincoln this season.

Heats for the 30 358 Sprints were won by Holbrook, Matt Findley, and Shaffer, with Phil Walter winning the consolation.

Like Leiby, Scott Dellinger scored his fifth career win in 25-lap super sportman feature. That event also went non-stop, with Dellinger crossing under the checkered in a time of 7 minutes, 22.30 seconds. His final margin of victory was 1.66 second over Mike Enders, with Chad Criswell, Frankie Herr, and Kenny Edkin finishing third through fifth.

Herr led the first ten laps from the pole, with outside front row starter Dellinger close behind. Dellinger caught Herr on lap 11 and withstood challenges from Enders and Criswell over the second half of the race. A dive through lapped cars in turns three and four with two laps to sealed the $1,200 win.

Heats for the 24 Super Sportsman were won by Criswell, Edkin, and Garrett Williamson.

Next Saturday night, May 6th, it will be York County Racing Club (YCRC) Night with 410 Sprints, 358 Sprints, and Central PA Legends at 7:30 PM.

RACE RESULTS

Saturday, April 29, 2017

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

14TH ANNUAL WELDON STERNER MEMORIAL

LAWRENCE CHEVROLET 410 SPRINTS

410 Sprint Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($3,200); 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 4. 21-Brian Montieth; 5. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 39-Cory Haas; 8. 1X-Chad Trout; 9. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 10. 8-Billy Dietrich; 11. 35-Steve Owings; 12. 14-Coleman Gulick; 13. 39M-Anthony Macri; 14. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 15. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 16. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 17. 21T-Scott Fisher; 18. 44-Trey Starks; 19. 69G-Tim Glatfelter; 20. 99m-Kyle Moody; 21. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 22. 69H-Shane Hoff (DNF); 23. 5-Tyler Ross (DNF); 24. 12-Mike Bittinger (DNF). Time: 8:53.171 – NEW 33-LAP TRACK RECORD

Lap Leaders – Danny Dietrich (1-33)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 87-Alan Krimes; 2. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 35-Steve Owings; 5. 21-Brian Montieth; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri; 7. 44-Trey Starks; 8. 69H-Shane Hoff; 9. 21T-Scott Fisher; 10. 10-Zach Eucalano. Time – 2:25.255

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 1X-Chad Trout; 3. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 4. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 12-Mike Bittinger; 8. 14-Coleman Gulick; 9. 27G-Jay Galloway. Time – 2:27.588

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 39-Cory Haas; 3. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 6. 5-Tyler Ross; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 74-Dwayne Gutshall; 9. 17-George Streaker, Jr.; DNS – 5G-Chase Dietz. Time – 2:30.054

410 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 2. 44-Trey Starks; 3. 14-Coleman Gulick; 4. 21T-Scott Fisher; 5. 12-Mike Bittinger; 6. 69H-Shane Hoff; 7. 74-Dwayne Gutshall; 8. 27G-Jay Galloway; 9. 17-George Streaker, Jr.; 10. 10-Zach Eucalano. DNS: 5G-Chase Dietz. No Time

Time Trial Results – 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 13.229 (102.049 MPH); 2. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr., 13.315; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.436; 4. 59-Jim Siegel, 13.437; 5. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.461; 6. 39-Cory Haas, 13.477; 7. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.524; 8. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 13.552; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich, 13.591; 10. 35-Steve Owings, 13.611; 11. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.622; 12. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.639; 13. 21-Brian Montieth, 13.645; 14. 99M-Kyle Moody, 13.703; 15. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 13.753; 16. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.819; 17. 12-Mike Bittinger, 13.819; 18. 1*-Tim Wagaman, 13.885; 19. 69H-Shane Hoff, 13.893; 20. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.961; 21. 5-Tyler Ross, 13.965; 22. 44-Trey Starks, 14.060; 23. 14-Coleman Gulick, 14.086; 24. 74-Dwayne Gutshall, 14.428; 25. 21T-Scott Fisher, 14.615; 26. 27G-Jay Galloway, 14.626; 27. 17-George Streaker, Jr., 14.961; 28. 10-Zach Eucalano, 15.074; 29. 5G-Chase Dietz, NT.

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS 358 SPRINTS

358 Sprint Feature Finish (20 Laps) – 1. 119-Chandler Leiby ($1,200); 2. 77-David Holbrook; 3. 23R-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr.; 4. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 5. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 6. 97-Brie Hershey; 7. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 8. 23-Chris Arnold; 9. 00-Chris Frank; 10. 41-Jeff Halligan; 11. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 12. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 13. 28-Matt Findley; 14. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 15. 5-Phil Walter; 16. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 17. 59-Steve Wilbur; 18. 74-T.J. DeHaven; 19. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 20. 19M-Landon Myers; 21. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 22. 7-Trey Hivner (DNF); 23. 12-Brent Shearer (DNF); 24. 23J-Jake Eldreth (DNF). Time- 7:22.30

Lap Leaders – David Holbrook (1-7), Chandler Leiby (8-20)

358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 77-David Holbrook; 2. 12-Brent Shearer; 3. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 4. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 5. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 6. 00-Chris Frank; 7. 5-Phil Walter; 8. 59-Steve Wilbur; 9. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 10. 5A-Zachary Allman. Time: 2:31.62

358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 28-Matt Findley; 2. 23-Chris Arnold; 3. 119-Chandler Leiby; 4. 23R-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr.; 5. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 6. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 7. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 8. 19-Troy Wagaman; 9. 15s-Shai Morris; 10. 511l-John Sharpe. No Time.

358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 27s-Adrian Shaffer; 2. 7-Trey Hivner; 3. 19G-Todd Gracey; 4. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 5. 41-Jeff Halligan; 6. 97-Brie Hershey; 7. 74-T.J. DeHaven; 8. 19M-Landon Myers; 9. 51N-Nick Palmerino (DNF); 10. 4-Dwight Leppo (DNF). No Time

358 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 5-Phil Walter; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman; 3. 74-T.J. DeHaven; 4.19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 5. 59-Steve Wilbur; 6. 511-John Sharpe; 7. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 8. 19M-Landon Myers ; 9. 15S-Shai Morris (DNF); 10. 5A-Zachary Allman (DNF). DNS: 51N-Nick Palmerino, 4-Dwight Leppo, 19G-Todd Gracey. No Time.

Super Sportsman:

Super Sportsman Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 30-Scott Dellinger ($1,200); 2. 3B-Mike Enders; 3. 84-Chad Criswell; 4. 70D-Frankie Herr; 5. 75-Kenny Edkin; 6. 32W-Garrett Williamson; 7. 222-Jay Fannasy; 8. 8-Rich Eichelberger; 9. 20W-Davey Walsh; 10. 99-Chad Smith; 11. 7-Timmie Barrick; 12. 23-Justin Foster; 13. 54-Doug Dodson; 14. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 15. 27-Troy Hockenberry; 16. 35-John Edkin; 17. 10-Troy Rhome; 18. 24-Justin Williams; 19. 2M-Matt Ondek; 20. 91-Lanny Hake (DNF); 21. 14-Nate Young (DNF); 22. 77-Russ Mitten (DNF); 23. 56-Jake Miller (DNF). DNS: 13-Luke Deatrick. Time: 7:22:30

Lap Leaders – Frankie Herr (1-10), Scott Dellinger (11-25)

Sportsman Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 84-Chad Criswell; 2. 70D-Frankie Herr; 3. 54-Doug Dodson; 4. 7-Timmie Barrick; 5. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 6. 2M-Matt Ondek; 7. 24-Justin Williams; 8. 14-Nate Young (DNF). No Time

Sportsman Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 75-Kenny Edkin; 2. 30-Scott Dellinger; 3. 3B-Mike Enders; 4. 222-Jay Fannasy; 5. 91-Lanny Hake; 6. 99-Chad Smith; 7. 56-Jake Miller (DNF); 8. 13-Luke Detrick. No Time

Sportsman Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 32W-Garrett Williamson; 2. 77-Russ Mitten; 3. 27-Troy Hockenberry; 4. 23-Justin Foster; 5. 8-Rich Eichelberger; 6. 10-Troy Rome; 7. 35-John Edkin; 8. 20W-Davey Walsh (DNF). No Time