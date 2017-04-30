Latest News
-
April 30, 2017 in Attica Raceway Park:
Photo Gallery: Attica Raceway Park
-
April 30, 2017 in Front Page News:
Kokomo Rained Out
-
April 30, 2017 in Front Page News:
Reeser Wins at Susquehanna
-
April 30, 2017 in Southern New Mexico Speedway:
Wofford Wins at Southern New Mexico Speedway
-
April 30, 2017 in Front Page News:
Inman Wins Southern Sprint Car Shootout Feature at Showtime Speedway
-
April 30, 2017 in Placerville Speedway:
Scott Hall Wins at Placerville
-
April 30, 2017 in Petaluma Speedway:
Croft Wins Sprint Car Challenge Tour Feature at Petaluma
-
April 30, 2017 in Capital Region Sprint Car Association:
Radivoy Wins CRSA Feature at Middletown
-
April 30, 2017 in New Egypt Speedway:
Godown Wins Northeast Wingless Sprint Feature
-
April 30, 2017 in Front Page News:
Bobby Butler Wins at Marysville