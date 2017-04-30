Reeser Wins at Susquehanna

From Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (April 29, 2017) — Tyler Reeser came away with the big win in Saturday night’s Jim Strausbaugh Memorial Bald Hill Shootout for the Freedmont ® Mortgage Lending PASS IMCA 305 Sprints at Susquehanna Speedway.

The Orwigsburg driver assumed control of the event on lap 12 when leader Cale Reigle slowed on the speedway while leading.

Reigle, who started on the pole took the lead on lap eight from Stephanie Dodson but mechanical woes sidelined him shortly after taking the point.

Reeser, who had lined up sixth on the starting grid would go unchallenged to his first win of the season at Susquehanna aboard his MAS Trucking No. 5T. The win was worth $1,000 to Reeser in a race run in memory of Strausbaugh, a noted mechanic and car owner who passed away last year.

Following the Orwigsburg racer under the checkered flag were Rick Stief, Kyle Ganoe, 12th starting Zach Newlin and Dodson with Dave Brown, Jaremi Hanson, Greg Dobrosky, Mark Watkins and Drew Ritchey completing the top ten.

In victory lane, Reeser chose two random envelopes for $500 bonuses from Wintermyers Auto Salvage. Brown and Dodson were the recipients.

Brown, Reeser and Dodson were heat race winners for the 26 305 Sprints. Nick Sweigart won the consolation.

Trevor Kobylarz led all 20 laps to pick up the win in the Autobahn Indoor Speedway ARDC Midget feature over Brendon Bright, Ryan Greth, Alex Bright and Adam Pierson.

Both Bright brothers were heat race winners for the 15 car field.

Defending track champion and current point leader, Alex Updegraff came from his 10th starting spot to post his third win in four starts in the 20-lap Superior Homes Extreme Stock feature.

Not even a late race yellow with two laps remaining could slow Updegraff who posted the win over Patrick McClane, Travis Horan, Jeff Gill and Kyle Emig.

McClane won the heat for the 11 Extreme stocks.

Kevin Sigler became the fourth different winner in as many races this season as he came away with the win in the 20-lap Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stock feature.

Sigler started second and led flag to flag but his domination out front was slowed on lap 12 for a red flag that saw Chad Stine flip his car.

Trailing Sigler at the finish were Eric Tripp, Craig Morgan, 10th starting Mike Potts and Scott Thunberg as Jimmy Combs, Bobby Kupp, Matt Adams, Dalton Frye and Joey Hoffer rounded out the top ten.

Hoffer, Sigler and Potts were heat winners for the 22-car field.

The first weekend of May will see another double-header at the York Haven facility as the Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman return to action on Saturday, May 8 joined by the BRC 358 Late Models, Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stocks and Pennmar Cars. Race time is 7PM.

Then on Sunday, May 9, the BAPS 410 Sprint Series returns for its second of seven events with the Select Collision Kevin Gobrecht Classis presented by Hessiron.com. Joining the 410 Sprints on this big program will be the 358 Sprints and it will also be ARCH Night. Race Time is 7PM.

There is another Test N’ Tune on Wednesday night, May 3 from 6-9PM

SUSQUEHANNA SPEEDWAY

RACE RESULTS 4/29/17

Freedmont® Mortgage Lending PASS IMCA Sprints JIM STRAUSBAUGH MEMORIAL/BALD HILL SHOOTOUT (25 Laps)

1) 5T Tyler Reeser 2) 9s Rick Stief 3) 0 Kyle Ganoe 4) 11z Zach Newlin 5) 20 Stephanie Dodson 6) 44x Dave Brown 7) 36 Jaremi Hanson 8) 88 Greg Dobrosky 9) 17 Mark Watkins 10) 880 Drew Ritchey 11) 83 Billy Ney 12) 14 Kyle Craker 13) 17A Colby Dice 14) 8 Nick Sweigert 15) 3D Dave Grube 16) 6x Brad Mellott 17) 50 Jay Krout 18) 44v Daren Bolac 19) 41z Jared Zionkowski 20) 77 Andrew Hake 21) 92 Alex Potosky 22) 8D Scott Ellerman 23) 99 Cale Reigle 24) 33 Scott Lutz

Did Not Qualify: 13 Kurt Knepper, 67 Ken Duke Jr.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway ARDC Midgets (20 Laps)

1) 14 Trevor Kobylarz 2) 92 Brendon Bright 3) 4R Ryan Greth 4) 77 Alex Bright 5) 76e Adam Pierson 6) 46 Bret Arndt 7) 21 Tommy Kunsman 8) 7 Shawn Jackson 9) 23m Kenny Miller 10) 24 Jay Hartman 11) 11 Eric Heydenreich 12) 57 Jason Rice 13) Andrew Layser 14) 12 Josh Heckman 15) 4s Johnny Smith

Superior Homes Extreme Stocks (20 Laps)

1) 1 Alex Updegraff 2) 55 Patrick McClane 3) 21H Travis Horan 4) 15 Jeff Gill 5) 10 Kyle Emig 6) 97 Donny Broderick 7) 95 Dan Snyder 8) 76 Michael Smith ( DNF ) 9) 11 Brandon Staccone 10) 14H Matt Hays

Did Not Start: 97B Richard Daughtrey

Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stocks (20 Laps)

1) 7s Kevin Sigler 2) 43 Eric Tripp 3) 11 Craig Morgan 4) M1 Mike Potts 5) 12 Scott Thunberg 6) 54J Jimmy Combs 7) 17 Bobby Kupp 8) 9 Matt Adams 9) 91 Dalton Frye 10) 21 Joey Hoffer 11) 88P Brett Pickel 12) 63 Doug Barber 13) 7p Jim Palm 14) 64 Brandon Wanner 15) 4J Jim Jacobs 16) 19 Chad Stine 17) FOUR Eddie Richards 18) 71

David Dietz 19) 32 Brad Bingaman 20) 94 Mike Buckley

Did Not Start: 22-Sam Leonard, Jr., 59 Ryan Smith