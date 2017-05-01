Gravel & CJB Lock Up 5th Outlaw Win of the Season

|
From CJB
CARLISLE, PA. – May 1, 2017 – David Gravel and the CJB Motorsports team are almost making winning look easy on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tour. With another thriller at Plymouth (Ind.) Speedway on Friday, April 28th, the youngster has five series wins and finds himself second in the points standings.
“We just had a really good car,” said Gravel, driver of the GoMUDDY.com, J.R.C. Transportation Inc., C&S Lawn & Landscape #5. “We knew we would be good when it was time for the feature because we ran so well there last year. We climbed up to 3rd relatively early. We survived a few cautions and a red. Got to second, made the pass and then got around (Jason) Sides with just a
few to go. It was a really good night and I am really proud of our team.”
Mother nature interfered with a scheduled Indiana double header as rain forced series officials to postpone the event at Tri-State Speedway near Haubstadt to Sunday, May 14th.
Gravel and the team will now set their sights on the make up date for Riverside International Speedway near West Memphis, Ark. on Wednesday, May 3rd. After that, the tour heads to the Missouri State Fair Speedway near Sedalia on Friday, May 5th and 81 Speedway near Park City, Kansas on Saturday, May 6th.
“These are three new tracks for me,” said Gravel. “I look forward to new places because I typically run well at them. Riverside will be a small track and then we get back on some bigger tracks. I really think our big track program is great. We just picked up our big track engine so we’re ready to go.”
BOX SCORE:
|Track
|Time Trial
|Heat start
|Heat finish
|Dash start
|Dash finish
|“A” start
|“A” finish
|Laps Led
|Plymouth
|10
|4
|3
|
|
|7
|1
|2
Average A-main finish: 5.9
Total Laps Led: 118
ABOUT CJB MOTORSPORTS:
CJB Motorsports is a winged, 410 sprint car team that competes across the country with driver David Gravel. Founded in 2005, the Chad and Jenn Clemens owned organization has worked to establish a standard of excellence in short track racing through fielding competitive entries and providing exceptional exposure for marketing partners. The team is based out of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
